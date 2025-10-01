Subscribe
Happening Today, October 1 @4pm EDT: MAHA Action’s Free Media Hub, Featuring Some of the Movement’s Brightest Stars
By MAHA Report
9 hrs ago
•
The MAHA Report
25
3
September 2025
Breaking: President Trump Announces Major Drug Price Cuts
By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report
Sep 30
•
Adam Garrie
63
24
MAHA Institute’s Autism Round Table Sparks Hope
By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report
Sep 30
•
Louis Conte
55
11
MAHA ‘Wins’ of the Week
By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report
Sep 29
•
Adam Garrie
57
5
'Moms Across America' Accelerate Fight Against Pesticide Manufactures
By John Klar, Contributor, The MAHA Report
Sep 25
•
John Klar
96
11
Happening Today: Join MAHA Action's MEDIA HUB on Zoom @4pm
MAHA's Game-Changing Victories
Sep 24
•
The MAHA Report
26
2
Track MAHA Legislative Actions in Your State!
New ‘Legislative Tracker’ Enables Public to Track MAHA in Every State
Sep 24
•
John Klar
56
4
What Is the Real Science Behind Trump’s Historic Autism Announcement?
By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, Contributor, The MAHA Report
Sep 23
•
James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
84
27
President Trump Announces Likely Causes of Autism
In Historic Moment, An Emotional President Trump Addresses the Nation
Sep 23
•
The MAHA Report
72
36
MAHA ‘Wins’ of the Week
By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report
Sep 22
•
Adam Garrie
58
16
In Stirring Speech at Memorial for Charlie Kirk, Kennedy Talks Faith and Freedom
By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report
Sep 22
•
Adam Garrie
68
33
BREAKING: Independent Vaccine Panel Votes Against Covid Shot
By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report
Sep 19
•
Adam Garrie
142
35
