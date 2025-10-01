The MAHA Report

September 2025

Breaking: President Trump Announces Major Drug Price Cuts
By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report
  
Adam Garrie
24
MAHA Institute’s Autism Round Table Sparks Hope
By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report
  
Louis Conte
11
MAHA ‘Wins’ of the Week
By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report
  
Adam Garrie
5
'Moms Across America' Accelerate Fight Against Pesticide Manufactures
By John Klar, Contributor, The MAHA Report
  
John Klar
11
Happening Today: Join MAHA Action's MEDIA HUB on Zoom @4pm
MAHA's Game-Changing Victories
  
The MAHA Report
2
Track MAHA Legislative Actions in Your State!
New ‘Legislative Tracker’ Enables Public to Track MAHA in Every State
  
John Klar
4
What Is the Real Science Behind Trump’s Historic Autism Announcement?
By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, Contributor, The MAHA Report
  
James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
27
President Trump Announces Likely Causes of Autism
In Historic Moment, An Emotional President Trump Addresses the Nation
  
The MAHA Report
36
MAHA ‘Wins’ of the Week
By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report
  
Adam Garrie
16
In Stirring Speech at Memorial for Charlie Kirk, Kennedy Talks Faith and Freedom
By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report
  
Adam Garrie
33
BREAKING: Independent Vaccine Panel Votes Against Covid Shot
By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report
  
Adam Garrie
35
