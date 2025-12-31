By Tony Lyons, President, MAHA Action

What a year 2025 has been!

I’m grateful to all of you for bringing your energy, your passion, and your open minds to help solve the existential problem we face as a nation: how to end the chronic disease epidemic.

And I’m grateful to President Donald Trump for making health such an important priority, part of his legacy, and for giving Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the opportunity to run the Department of Health and Human Services.

As 2025 comes to an end, we can all be proud, in this powerful MAHA moment, of the incredible successes, the sweeping decisive reforms, and the historic cultural changes.

So many of us in the MAHA movement have suffered from a laundry list of preventable disorders. But we’ve learned that it’s possible to heal. We’ve seen kids with autism who couldn’t speak, learn to communicate. We’ve seen people survive cancer against all odds. We’ve seen people who were obese become healthy and fit, people with diabetes overcome the diagnosis, people addicted to pharmaceutical drugs successfully taper off. Now we want to help transform America by prioritizing prevention over treatment.

To that end, we applaud HHS for its efforts to make it easier and more affordable to be healthy. It’s obviously not an accident that we are the sickest people on earth. We can do a better job at enabling Americans to make informed decisions to avoid exposure to toxins—whether that’s through food, drugs, pesticides, chemicals, vaccines or anything else. And we need to actively prioritize living healthier lives—including getting our children outside again, playing in the dirt, basking in the sunlight.

But in order to heal the country, to change the terrible trajectory of public health, we need allies in every field. Meaningful and lasting transformation will only come through collaboration. That’s why, week after week, on the MAHA Media Hub (which I host), we’ve brought together senior officials from HHS, EPA, and USDA and governors, senators, candidates, leading doctors, scientists, researchers, compounders, longevity experts, activists, MAHA moms, and influencers. We want to encourage as much dialogue as possible with every conceivable stakeholder.

After decades of corruption, Secretary Kennedy and his team at HHS are rebuilding trust by questioning everything, every so-called medical certainty, every corporate talking point that has been masquerading as science, while in fact protecting profits over people. He is showing us by example that we need to resist the indoctrination we’ve been subjected to—to question authority, be curious, read more, and think independently.

Kennedy is also asking corporate America to change, to innovate, to make profits by making Americans healthier, rather than from their suffering. He’s showing that the MAHA movement is not a temporary disruption that they can dismiss, navigate around, or wait out, but a genuine, grassroots expression of a deep and pervasive frustration with the systemic failures and corporate corruption that have led Americans to be the sickest people in the industrialized world.

And he’s empowering a new breed of public health officials to challenge the status quo. Public health officials must never again be allowed to fail their way to the top. And our government must never again allow liability shields or any other incentives to enable and empower bad actors to poison the public. We need instead to incentivize innovation and use American technology, not to manipulate people, but to provide access to preventative techniques, personalized medicine and meaningful, informed choice.

We could never have imagined the success of the MAHA movement in 2025, the access we’ve been granted to the highest levels of government or the outpouring of support from tens of millions of everyday Americans. And there is so much more work to do in order to offer the public, as well as government officials, ideas, information, studies, and perspectives that have for too long been censored and suppressed.

We at MAHA have powerful tools at our fingertips – the MAHA Media Hub calls; The MAHA Report on Substack; our incredible MAHA Institute round tables; the historic MAHA Summit; MAHA films, books, parties; our mailing list of over two million MAHA warriors; and, of course, our thousands of influencers with hundreds of millions of followers.

We are going to harness every bit of that power to work with every cabinet member, every branch of government, to support and be a powerful resource for the Trump administration going into the midterms. Americans overwhelmingly want the administration to fight to MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN and we want to be partners in that battle.

To paraphrase Albert Camus’ words at the end of The Plague, we’ll never be saints—there are no divine or perfect solutions to the problems we’re facing—but, by refusing to bow down to toxins in our bodies or corruption in our politics, we will keep striving our utmost to be healers.

Before we charge into the new year, we wanted to take a moment to look back. Wednesday’s MAHA Media Hub is a special retrospective. We’ve curated 10 of the best segments from the Media Hub throughout this past year. You’re going to hear from some of our past guests, including:

Dr. Mehmet Oz (who has played such a central role in these Media Hub Calls)

Senator Rand Paul

Dr. Eric Berg

Dr. Robert Malone

Vani Hari

Mary Holland

Gary Brecka

Gavin de Becker

. . . and the legendary Russell Brand.

Each of these leaders has been on the show multiple times.

I hope you enjoy this ‘best of’ the MAHA Media Hub for 2025! We return on January 7 at 4pm with our every Wednesday Media Hub, continuing throughout 2026 with an even wider range of speakers from the world of MAHA, including guests who wish to challenge MAHA.

The midterms are coming and we are going to need every one of you, and millions more, to get loud, be active, and hold the line against those who want to return to the status quo.

On behalf of everyone at MAHA Action, thank you and Happy New Year!