The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin's avatar
Kevin
1h

I’ve been remiss in my failure to write in support of Mr. Kennedy’s brave and earnest work to make REAL change in the way Americans receive healthcare. Enacting changes in Administrative Pharmaceutical whores who force untested Vaccines on our children… okay all of us has been unconscionable for my whole life. Challenging what chemicals make their way into our food, focusing on the real importance of proper exercise… I am really impressed by the real change that I thought impossible.

The Senate attack on Bobby Jr. ( I loved your father too and he was taken from us by the same insidious people ), exposes the corruption in our government.

God bless you Bobby. You are truly one of the “Good Guys” who I thought could never make it through the evil filtration process.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
7m

I am jealous that you get to spend so much time with the legendary list of people that you do.

I am so very grateful for their relentless, brilliant work in making America healthy again.

If it saves ONE child from the heart wrenching of having to deal daily with something like autism or even eczema and obesity; if it saves ONE parent the heartbreak of having to face SIDS, this stellar (not nearly enough of an adjective as is needed here) group will have accomplished much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture