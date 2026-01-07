By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report

Please join us on Wednesday, January 7, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring some of the MAHA Movement’s leading voices.

Join us as we discuss MAHA’s newest wins on our path to making America healthy again. .

The program features President of MAHA Action and host, Tony Lyons; HHS Deputy Secretary and acting CDC Director, Jim O’Neill; President and General Counsel of Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland; 18th Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS, Admiral Brian Christine; FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods, Kyle Diamantas; author and keto expert, Dr. Eric Berg; EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin; molecular toxicologist and research scientist, Dr. Alexandra Munoz; independent journalist and food system advocate, Kelly Ryerson; biohacker and human performance specialist, Gary Brecka; and comedian and health advocate, Russell Brand.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Weds@4pm!!