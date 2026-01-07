The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
7h

I say, make Monsanto pay dearly for the mass poisoning of America.

Nobody deserves immunity from prosecution for ruining the health of Americans.

Nobody.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr. Karreman, The Organic Vet's avatar
Dr. Karreman, The Organic Vet
7h

Excellent news indeed! I find it wonderfully amazing that Congress has declined to incorporate that amendment. Dare I say it gives me a glimmer of hope about the halls of Congress and the will of the people to be heard. Let's pray that the Supreme Court will also sense the will of the people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture