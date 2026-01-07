The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Lafferty's avatar
Anna Lafferty
4h

Thanks for that historical perspective!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Gruver's avatar
Tom Gruver
4h

It wasn’t their cooking

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture