By Louis Conte and Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report

On Monday, Acting CDC Director and Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, James O’Neill, formally approved a Decision Memorandum recommending a revised and reduced childhood vaccine schedule.

His decision was neither whimsical or radical, as most mainstream media played it. Rather, it draws on gold standard research, including a research paper entitled,“Assessment of the U.S. Childhood and Adolescent Immunization Schedule Compared to Other Countries,” submitted by Tracy Beth Høeg, Acting Director for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research; and Martin Kulldorff, Chief Science and Data Officer for the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation. The paper was prepared in consultation with experts at CDC, FDA, NIH, and CMS.

According to the memorandum, the HHS is now recommending 11 vaccines, down from 17.

As one would expect, legacy media, ever aligned with their Big Pharma advertisers, criticized the change.

MS Now, the MSNBC rebrand, which looks like it is run on a stage set for a high school musical, featured Dr. Vin Gupta, who claimed that using Denmark’s childhood vaccine schedule is not appropriate because “Denmark has very low child poverty rates and has universal health care without cost barriers.”

Excuse me? That’s the best criticism he’s got?

However, it is important to point out that the CDC frequently cites studies on vaccine safety that were based on Denmark’s vaccine safety data, as we reported here. Apparently it is reasonable to use Denmark data to prove vaccine safety but we should not use Denmark’s vaccine schedule?

“It is unclear what evidence led to these decisions,” Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, told Apoorva Mandavilli of The New York Times. Demetre led the CDC center that oversaw vaccine policy before he resigned in August. “Stealth announcements of seismic changes in vaccine policy should include experts in pediatrics, infectious diseases and immunology,” Daskalakis added. “These are lacking as is the scientific process and a review of the data.”

This from a man and a media outlet that for years never questioned the CDC’s scientific process and its data review.

As expected, in its hyperbolic criticism of the CDC’s pivotal move to protect America’s children, no mainstream press has dared take on the scandals that have plagued the CDC in the years and decades prior to its current leadership and new direction. They would do well to read ACIP member Dr. Robert Malone’s latest eloquent words in a January 3 Substack post. In referencing these scandals, following an audit of CDC data collection and analysis, Malone writes of “a unified system of institutional deception, one that places bureaucratic and institutional self‑preservation above truth…a government‑wide mechanism designed to manufacture confidence rather than earn it.”

Where is that coverage and where is the analysis of the gold standard scientific work spearheaded by Dr. Hoeg and Dr. Kulldorf?

These scientists found that the United States is “a global outlier among peer nations in the number of target diseases included in its childhood vaccination schedule and in the total number of recommended vaccine doses.” Further buttressing the CDC’s move to cut back the number of recommended vaccines for American children, the Decision Memorandum takes a swipe at vaccine mandates, favoring personal autonomy and informed consent. “While vaccine mandates may increase short-term vaccination rates, coercive measures can also have negative consequences on trust that may decrease long-term vaccination rates for consensus vaccines,” the memo reads.

Drawing on Dr. Malone’s research, The MAHA Report has covered the beginnings of the CDC data scandal in August, in an article we titled, “Think You Can Trust CDC Data? Think Again.” We followed up with another piece, titled “CDC ‘Data’ Scandal Widens.”

Malone summarized the scandal, stating,“The pattern is unmistakable: when data threatens authority, the data are redefined; when truth endangers stability, stability is recast as manufactured truth.”

In other words, the sacred data analysis that Daskalakis implies went on at the CDC, when he held a key leadership role there, was really done to support the narrative that vaccines “are safe and effective.”

Daskalakis was part of the machinery of “institutional deception” that Malone references. The Times neglects to mention the CDC data scandal but quotes a ‘legal expert,’ Richard H. Hughes IV, who teaches vaccine law at George Washington University. Hughes is a ‘known known,’ as Donald Rumsfeld might say. He questioned whether Kennedy had the authority to unilaterally remake the vaccine schedule, citing the Administrative Procedure Act. “Agencies are supposed to undertake a rigorous process and ground these kinds of major policy decisions in evidence,” said Hughes. “Agencies are forbidden to act ‘arbitrarily and capriciously.’”

The Times notes that Hughes happens to be leading an effort to sue Secretary Kennedy and HHS over changes to Covid vaccine recommendations Kennedy announced last year.

Does Hughes realize the rigorous science that he believes was done to prop up the largest, most coercive vaccine schedule on the planet, was never done?

It’s important to point out that the vaccines on the CDC recommended schedule have not been sufficiently studied for long-term outcomes, have not been tested in placebo-controlled trials, have not been evaluated cumulatively, and are known to induce over twenty chronic diseases.

In December, Dr. Nicholas Hulscher reported on the Substack, Focal Points, that a peer-reviewed reanalysis of the Henry Ford Birth Cohort Study discovered that vaccinated children were found to be sicker than unvaccinated children across 22 chronic disease categories. (We reported on the Henry Ford Health Foundation vax/unvax study in September.)

For years, vaccines were added to the schedule and no one ever asked, “Is all of this necessary and safe?” But the mainstream press and its mouthpieces are not paying attention to the scientific method CDC’s O’Neill employed. Do they have a problem with the public health policies of Denmark, Germany and Japan, whose counterparts O’Neill consulted before signing off on the new recommendations.

Speaking on the Scott Jennings Show, O’Neill on Monday explained the HHS rationale to shift vaccine policy for children. “Many people have noticed that the United States has recommended more and more vaccines for children every year,” he told Jennings on Monday. “They’ve gone from 23 doses for seven diseases in 1980 to more than 80 doses for 18 diseases. Now, that’s a huge number of vaccines. Many parents are concerned that they’re injecting their young, innocent children with a lot of medicines. They’re not sure about the risks and benefits of all these. And many people have been asking questions.”

For healthy children, the CDC still recommends vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus (HPV), and varicella. However, vaccines for COVID-19, Influenza, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B (including removal of the universal birth dose if the mother is HBsAg-negative), Rotavirus, Meningococcal ACWY, and Meningococcal B are no longer recommended for all children[.

Depending on the state, the change will mean an approximate reduction of 55 doses.

Vaccination recommendations will remain categorized by three factors:

Immunizations Recommended for All Children

Immunizations Recommended for Certain High-Risk Groups or Populations

Immunizations Based on Shared Clinical Decision-Making

About the CDC’s action, President Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social:

The post includes a CDC-produced image of two babies, one smiling following 11 injections (the norm in European countries); the other seemingly trapped by a ring of needles, representing the 72 injections American children heretofore receive.

In a press release put out by the CDC, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “President Trump directed us to examine how other developed nations protect their children and to take action if they are doing better. After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent. This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Oz confirmed that vaccines which are no longer recommended by the CDC will continue to be covered by insurance with no cost sharing. Such vaccines can be administered as a matter of informed consent.

Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action (which publishes The MAHA Report), said Monday’s changes to the vaccine schedule signal a “strong commitment to informed consent and common sense.” Continued Lyons, “It is a decision that begins to shift control of children’s health decisions away from industry, captured experts, and back towards families. It is a decision that recognizes that the proper science of the current vaccine schedule was never done. At the same time, those who wish to get vaccines will be readily able to do so. Kennedy and Trump have strengthened families’ authority over their children’s health decisions.”

Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense added, “Children’s Health defense welcomes the HHS statement on updating the childhood vaccine schedule. The U.S. has been exceptional in its vaccine schedule and has had exceptional injuries and chronic health conditions among its children.”

Holland continued, “This new development moves us in the right direction; Children will benefit from it. That said, Children’s Health Defense believes that all medical decisions should be made in the interests of the individual and should be the subject of private, shared decision making between the individual and his or her health care practitioner.”

Dr. Malone stated, “The Danish childhood vaccination schedule that has influenced this new U.S. schedule is far simpler, slower, and gentler than the U.S. CDC schedule. Denmark begins immunization at three months of age, giving only about a dozen total injections by adolescence, focused on serious diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, polio, Hib, measles, and meningitis.”

The U.S. vaccine schedule was never proven safe. The burden should not have been placed on citizens to prove it unsafe.

But now, under a new regime, with open minds and rigorous science, health policy experts are offering American children the possibility of a better future. Such an offering is long overdue.