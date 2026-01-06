The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marsha McClary's avatar
Marsha McClary
10h

Why hasn’t vaccine manufacturer liability been restored yet? This must happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
11h

"Long overdue" is an understatement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture