Join Us for the Last MAHA Media Hub of 2025!
Wednesday, December 31 @4pm. Year-End Special Edition. The Best of the Best!
End your year on a high note!
Please join us on Wednesday, December 31, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for a special edition of the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring a curated selection of resonant moments by regular guests you’ve seen live over the last months.
The program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons, who kicks things off with reflections on a remarkable 2025 for the MAHA movement.
We’ll also hear from Leigh Merinoff, Strategic Initiatives Lead, MAHA Action.
Below are the best of the best of 2025!
Gavin de Becker, American security specialist and author
Vani Hari, activist and author
Dr. Mehmet Oz, CMS administrator and cardiothoracic surgeon
Jillian Michaels, health and wellness expert
Rand Paul, U.S. Senator for Kentucky
Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense
Dr. Eric Berg, The Knowledge Doc
Gary Brecka, biohacker and human performance specialist
Russell Brand, comedian, podcast host & consciousness explorer
Dr. Robert Malone. ACIP scientist, professor, and physician
To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.
All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.
We hope to see you Weds@4pm!!
The Stars of Science! Thank you ALL for making up up again and down down again in our topsy-turvy world! Blessings for a MAHA NEW YEAR!