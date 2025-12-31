End your year on a high note!

Please join us on Wednesday, December 31, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for a special edition of the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring a curated selection of resonant moments by regular guests you’ve seen live over the last months.

The program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons, who kicks things off with reflections on a remarkable 2025 for the MAHA movement.

We’ll also hear from Leigh Merinoff, Strategic Initiatives Lead, MAHA Action.

Below are the best of the best of 2025!

Gavin de Becker, American security specialist and author

Vani Hari, activist and author

Dr. Mehmet Oz, CMS administrator and cardiothoracic surgeon

Jillian Michaels, health and wellness expert

Rand Paul, U.S. Senator for Kentucky

Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense

Dr. Eric Berg, The Knowledge Doc

Gary Brecka, biohacker and human performance specialist

Russell Brand, comedian, podcast host & consciousness explorer

Dr. Robert Malone. ACIP scientist, professor, and physician

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Weds@4pm!!