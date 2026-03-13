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The MAHA Report
The MAHA Report
What a SCOTUS Ruling 120 Years Ago Can Teach Us About Vaccine Mandates Today
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What a SCOTUS Ruling 120 Years Ago Can Teach Us About Vaccine Mandates Today

Mar 13, 2026

ACIP meets to examine Covid vaccine injuries as a 1905 Supreme Court case reignites the debate over vaccine mandates.

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