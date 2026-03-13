ACIP meets to examine Covid vaccine injuries as a 1905 Supreme Court case reignites the debate over vaccine mandates.
What a SCOTUS Ruling 120 Years Ago Can Teach Us About Vaccine Mandates Today
Mar 13, 2026
The MAHA Report
We are dedicated to providing accurate information about the MAHA movement including articles on the key issues such as public health, exercise, censorship, media bias, homelessness, drug addiction, and the environment
The MAHA report is an affiliate of MAHA Action Inc.
Learn more at: https://www.mahaaction.com/We are dedicated to providing accurate information about the MAHA movement including articles on the key issues such as public health, exercise, censorship, media bias, homelessness, drug addiction, and the environment The MAHA report is an affiliate of MAHA Action Inc. Learn more at: https://www.mahaaction.com/
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