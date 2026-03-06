West Virginia won $199M to improve rural health, but legislative delays now threaten the funding and future support.
West Virginia Could Lose $199 Million in Federal Funds Earmarked for Rural Health Improvements. But There's Still Time to Help.
Mar 06, 2026
The MAHA Report
We are dedicated to providing accurate information about the MAHA movement including articles on the key issues such as public health, exercise, censorship, media bias, homelessness, drug addiction, and the environment
The MAHA report is an affiliate of MAHA Action Inc.
Learn more at: https://www.mahaaction.com/We are dedicated to providing accurate information about the MAHA movement including articles on the key issues such as public health, exercise, censorship, media bias, homelessness, drug addiction, and the environment The MAHA report is an affiliate of MAHA Action Inc. Learn more at: https://www.mahaaction.com/
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes