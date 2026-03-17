The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report
The MAHA Report
In a Historic Event, MAHA Meets With Chiropractors to Find Common Ground
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In a Historic Event, MAHA Meets With Chiropractors to Find Common Ground

Mar 17, 2026

For the first time, ICA, ACA, ChiroCongress, and Chiropractic Future unite with MAHA Action to reshape care around prevention.

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