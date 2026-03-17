For the first time, ICA, ACA, ChiroCongress, and Chiropractic Future unite with MAHA Action to reshape care around prevention.
In a Historic Event, MAHA Meets With Chiropractors to Find Common Ground
Mar 17, 2026
The MAHA Report
We are dedicated to providing accurate information about the MAHA movement including articles on the key issues such as public health, exercise, censorship, media bias, homelessness, drug addiction, and the environment
The MAHA report is an affiliate of MAHA Action Inc.
Learn more at: https://www.mahaaction.com/We are dedicated to providing accurate information about the MAHA movement including articles on the key issues such as public health, exercise, censorship, media bias, homelessness, drug addiction, and the environment The MAHA report is an affiliate of MAHA Action Inc. Learn more at: https://www.mahaaction.com/
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