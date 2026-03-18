After publishing research on Covid vaccines and cancer, a top oncologist finds himself under attack—sparking a deeper battle over science, censorship, and truth.
A Top Brown University Cancer Researcher Published His Findings on Covid Vaccines. Then Came the Attacks.
Mar 18, 2026
The MAHA Report
We are dedicated to providing accurate information about the MAHA movement including articles on the key issues such as public health, exercise, censorship, media bias, homelessness, drug addiction, and the environment
The MAHA report is an affiliate of MAHA Action Inc.
Learn more at: https://www.mahaaction.com/We are dedicated to providing accurate information about the MAHA movement including articles on the key issues such as public health, exercise, censorship, media bias, homelessness, drug addiction, and the environment The MAHA report is an affiliate of MAHA Action Inc. Learn more at: https://www.mahaaction.com/
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