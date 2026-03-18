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The MAHA Report
A Top Brown University Cancer Researcher Published His Findings on Covid Vaccines. Then Came the Attacks.
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A Top Brown University Cancer Researcher Published His Findings on Covid Vaccines. Then Came the Attacks.

Mar 18, 2026

After publishing research on Covid vaccines and cancer, a top oncologist finds himself under attack—sparking a deeper battle over science, censorship, and truth.

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