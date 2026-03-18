The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report
The MAHA Report
Wake Up, America! Jeffrey Rose and the Case for Sleep as MAHA Policy
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Wake Up, America! Jeffrey Rose and the Case for Sleep as MAHA Policy

Mar 18, 2026

Early school start times are disrupting teen biology, fueling anxiety, poor focus, and long-term health risks.

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