The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report
The MAHA Report
The New Dietary Guidelines: a Victory for ‘Real Food’ and the Future of Healthy Fats
0:00
-11:16

The New Dietary Guidelines: a Victory for ‘Real Food’ and the Future of Healthy Fats

Jan 26, 2026

Real Food Returns: New 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines spark a reckoning on saturated fat, protein, and decades of flawed nutrition policy.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture