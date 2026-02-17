The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report
The MAHA Report
CMS’s $100 Million ‘MAHA Elevate' Is a Blessing
0:00
-4:08

CMS’s $100 Million ‘MAHA Elevate' Is a Blessing

Feb 17, 2026

CMS launches MAHA Elevate to fund prevention and lifestyle care, testing whole-person approaches to reduce chronic disease.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture