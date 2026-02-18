The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report
The MAHA Report
Poll: ‘MAHA Winnable Middle’ Could Secure GOP Victory in Midterms
0:00
-4:36

Poll: ‘MAHA Winnable Middle’ Could Secure GOP Victory in Midterms

Feb 18, 2026

New polling data shows MAHA voters could influence turnout, swing key races, and reshape the political landscape in 2026.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture