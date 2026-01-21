The MAHA Report

Medical Freedom Is a Human Right and Always Should Be
Medical Freedom Is a Human Right and Always Should Be

Jan 21, 2026

Leslie Manookian shares her vaccine story, the founding of Health Freedom Defense Fund, and how she codified medical freedom in her home state of Idaho.

