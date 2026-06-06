President Trump signed an executive order directing the CDC to align the childhood vaccine schedule with peer nations, and an outsider candidate backed by MAHA claimed victory in Iowa’s Republican primary for governor, setting him up for a likely win in November. Also, the Chiropractic Hub launches as a way to bring together the nation’s myriad chiropractic associations.

But first – be sure to stay up to date with all MAHA wins by tuning into Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute every Friday on MAHA Action’s social media channels.

MAHA-Backed Candidate Wins Big in Iowa

In a nail-biter in the Iowa Republican primary, farmer and businessman Zach Lahn won by a narrow margin, defeating party favorite and early frontrunner, Randy Feenstra. Lahn, whom the MAHA PAC backed, ran on a platform of rebuilding trust in public health, eliminating chronic disease, protecting Iowa families from environmental toxins, restoring transparency to food and agriculture, and ending the influence of pharmaceutical companies and corporate lobbyists in state government.

“MAHA PAC congratulates Zach Lahn, the likely future MAHA governor of Iowa,” said Tony Lyons, co-president of MAHA PAC. “Thanks to the courage and leadership of President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, the MAHA movement is alive and incredibly strong.”

Lyons added, “Zach Lahn made transitioning from toxic chemicals the cornerstone of his campaign, and won this election decisively with strong farmer support. Family farms are closing at a record pace based on our current agriculture system - and Iowa farmers face some of the highest cancer rates of any area in the world. For the health of our children and the continued financial viability of farmers, we must move to a more regenerative agriculture system.”

MAHA Center Launches Chiropractic Hub

This week, MAHA Center and MAHA Action spearheaded the launch of the MAHA Chiropractic Hub, an organization devoted to galvanizing American chiropractors.

The Hub unites national associations, state organizations, practitioners, educators, researchers, and patient advocates to advance federal policy, expand patient access, and build broad public support for chiropractic care across America — for children, military personnel, veterans, seniors, and all families seeking non-drug, non-surgical healthcare options.

President Trump Signs Executive Order on Vaccines

On May 29, President Trump signed an executive order entitled “Realigning United States Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations with Best Practices from Peer, Developed Countries.” The order directs the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to align the childhood vaccine schedule with that of peer nations, as outlined in the scientific assessment from January that was led by Tracy Beth Hoeg, then head of drug evaluation for the FDA. It also declares that this scientific assessment, with its proposed updates to the CDC’s vaccine schedule, “is acknowledged as a guiding resource of the Federal Government” and directs the HHS Secretary to communicate this change to all states to “inform their considerations of State vaccination laws.”

Top Doctors Testify that Covid-19 Vaccine Can Cause Cancer

During a recent Senate hearing chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), top doctors including oncologist Angus Dalgleish, Brown University cancer center director Wafik El-Deiry, and cardiologist Aseem Malhotra testified that mRNA Covid-19 vaccines likely cause or accelerate cancer.

They cited patient relapses after boosters, immune suppression (e.g., T-cell exhaustion and IgG class switching), spike protein interference with tumor suppressor p53, DNA insertion mechanisms, warning of rising cancer rates, more aggressive cancers and relapses of cancers and called for a ban on the use of mRNA technology in future vaccines.

EPA Rolls Back Animal Testing

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a plan to phase out animal testing. “For the first time in five years, EPA is updating its list of cutting-edge alternative test methods to replace the use of animal studies, also known as New Approach Methods (NAMs),” the agency said in a statement this week.

Texas Goes After Glyphosate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to pesticide and food manufacturers, including Bayer and PepsiCo, as part of efforts to examine health risks from glyphosate residues—particularly in oat-based cereals, snacks, and other products marketed to children, where the herbicide is often used as a desiccant shortly before harvest.

The probe aims to determine if companies have misled consumers about product safety and compliance.

Steak ’n Shake Puts MAHA Beef on the Menu

Steak ’n Shake, the nation’s only restaurant chain with a full-time Chief MAHA Officer, announced that at all of its restaurants nationwide, its steakburgers will feature 100% grass fed and grass finished beef.

DOJ Cracks Down on Suspected NIH Bio-Criminals

Two NIH researchers at a high-security BSL-4 (Biosafety Level 4) lab in Montana, the Rocky Mountain Laboratories, which is part of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), were charged with conspiring to smuggle monkeypox virus into the U.S. and making false statements to federal agents. The suspects were identified as Dutch national Vincent Munster, Chief of the NIH Virus Ecology Section, and Cameroonian national Claude Kwe, a research fellow in the same section. The men were seen carrying a large black case containing vials of the monkeypox virus after a visit to Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo.

The suspects told Customs and Border Protection officers the case contained only diagnostic equipment, but it held 113 vials in coolers. Testing confirmed 17 vials contained deactivated monkeypox virus, one had chickenpox virus, and two had human DNA. The men, who study emerging viral pathogens, face up to five years in prison. Both scientists were first brought into NIAID during Anthony Fauci’s tenure.