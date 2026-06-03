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Craig Neal's avatar
Craig Neal
4h

So what about Sand and his position on MAHA themes, principles, and values? This wholesale support of Republicans may backfire in the midterms despite Trump and SCOTUS intimidation campaign...Again, is MAHA a Republican operation? If so, be clear with us why.

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