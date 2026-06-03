In a tight race that went down to the wire late Tuesday, MAHA Action-endorsed Zach Lahn clinched the Republican gubernatorial primary in Iowa. This puts Lahn in a strong position to succeed Gov. Kim Reynolds, also a Republican, who decided not to seek a third term.

Lahn, a former farmer and businessman, defeated U.S. Congressman Randy Feenstra in one of the closest primaries in recent Iowa history. With 99% of the expected vote counted, Lahn led Feenstra 38% to 37%, at which point the race was called. Congressman Feenstra conceded Tuesday night.

The win is one of the most consequential MAHA movement victories of the 2026 election cycle. Lahn ran on a platform focused on rebuilding public trust in health institutions, eliminating chronic disease, protecting Iowa families from environmental toxins, restoring transparency to food and agriculture, and ending the influence of pharmaceutical companies and corporate lobbyists in state government.

Iowa’s Republican primary rules require a candidate to receive at least 35% of the vote to avoid a state nominating convention. With five candidates on the ballot and a fractured field, the contest was widely expected to be thrown to a convention. Lahn cleared the threshold and won outright. Former state government official Adam Steen finished a distant third with approximately 15%.

Reacting to the win, MAHA PAC Co-President Tony Lyons said: “MAHA PAC congratulates Zach Lahn, the likely future MAHA governor of Iowa. Thanks to the courage and leadership of President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, the MAHA movement is alive and incredibly strong.”

Continued Lyons, “Zach Lahn made transitioning from toxic chemicals the cornerstone of his campaign, and won this election decisively with strong farmer support. Family farms are closing at a record pace based on our current agriculture system - and Iowa farmers face some of the highest cancer rates of any area in the world. For the health of our children and the continued financial viability of farmers, we must move to a more regenerative agriculture system.”

MAHA PAC’s final-stretch deployment to support Lahn included four rounds of MMS text messages reaching approximately 350,000 Iowan GOP likely voters, Election Day ringless voicemails to more than 83,000 cell phones, 40,500 live get-out-the-vote phone calls, three rounds of robocalls to more than 36,000 landlines, and statewide video advertising — drawing a sharp contrast between Lahn’s MAHA agenda and Feenstra’s record of taking contributions from Pfizer, the drug companies, the insurance lobby, and out-of-state political action committees.

The hard work paid off. Lahn will face Democratic Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand in the November general election. Sand, who was unopposed in his primary, is the only statewide elected Democrat in Iowa and has been campaigning since well before Tuesday. MAHA PAC pledged to continue to support Lahn through November.

Lahn captured the imagination of Iowans by promising to rejuvenate the state’s agricultural economy through key MAHA reforms and an “Iowa First” platform.

“They said Iowa doesn’t belong to the political class,” said an exuberant Lahn, speaking at his victory celebration.“ They said our state does not belong to the lobbyists, special interests, and corporate giants who for far too long have had way too much power in our state. Instead, you all said, this belongs to the people.”

He continued, “Our young people are leaving faster than 46 other states because they don’t see enough opportunity here. Wall Street hedge funds and foreign interests are buying and selling our land, driving up costs so our kids are priced out of the market. They treat Iowa land like it’s a commodity instead of our inheritance. They treat us like numbers, not neighbors. This is over when I’m governor.”

Following an early endorsement from the MAHA movement, Lahn received the backing of Tucker Carlson, and days before the election, an endorsement from Turning Point Action. MAHA PAC was the first national PAC to endorse the dark horse candidate.

Current Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds took to Facebook to congratulate Lahn. “Congratulations to Zach Lahn, Iowa’s Republican candidate for Governor! Together, we will continue making Iowa the best place to live, work, and raise a family!”

Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk posted, “Congratulations to Zach Lahn on his victory! He will be a great Governor for all Iowans. Iowa is one of the most important states in the nation. Proud of our team @TPAction and the work ahead to deliver more MAGA and MAHA wins for the President.”

Writing on X about Lahn’s victory, TPUSA’s Alex Clark declared: “MAGA + MAHA + @TPAction. The candidates carrying all three are the candidates winning. Voters want leaders who will fight for secure borders, a strong economy, and healthier food, cleaner water, and accountability for the corporations making Americans sick. This is the coalition of the future. And this is the coalition who will win 2026 and 2028 if we play our cards right.”

Clark later added, “What just happened in Iowa is HISTORIC!!!!! Zach Lahn just proved something a lot of people in Washington still don’t understand: MAHA is not to be F’d with. An openly anti-glyphosate, anti-corruption candidate just broke through in the biggest ag state in America.”