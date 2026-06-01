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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
7h

This now presents an opportunity to remove the USCFC from the authority given under VICP and/or repeal the NCVIA so due process rights are restored to the vaccine injured. This needs to be RFK's agenda in 2027.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/3853

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
9h

A Midwestern Doctor explains directive-question-polling: The Secret Poll That Almost Killed Vaccine Reform

A leaked poll exposes the propaganda techniques that were used to derail vaccine reform and also are used against us every single day

​ Since MAHA and RFK came into power, the pharmaceutical industry has disproportionately focused its lobbying on neutralizing vaccine safety reform, with a key tactic being to stall meaningful action until Trump’s term expires so everything can be quietly rolled back.

​ A central tool in this effort was a single poll conducted in late 2025, which concluded that vaccine skepticism is political suicide — results so dire they convinced the White House to shelve vaccine safety as a public issue until after the midterms.

​ However, 25 other polls told a starkly different story: institutional trust has collapsed to historic lows, clear majorities support vaccine safety research and liability reform, and three MAHA-allied polls found that championing vaccine reform made candidates more favorable to voters, not less — while the leading Senate opponent of RFK’s vaccine work just lost his primary with only 24.8% of the vote.

​ The Fabrizio poll achieved its outlier results through a series of deliberately biased design choices not present in earlier versions (which got opposite results).​ https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-secret-poll-that-almost-killed

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