Do American voters support MAHA’s call for vaccine reform, and did MAHA Action, which funds The MAHA Report, ‘bury’ a poll showing as much?

The answer to the first question is ‘yes’; to the second, a definitive ‘no.’ Polls are used to identify voter issues and to formulate policy positions. Most political polling never ends up being seen by the public. But politicians, elected officials, policy makers and influencers regularly use polls to plan political strategy.

That is exactly what MAHA co-founder Tony Lyons explained to science journalist Maryanne DeMasi on Sunday.

“We did the polling as part of our midterm strategy and we used the data when we felt it would have the greatest impact,” Lyons said, referring to MAHA Action’s strategy memo released in February 2026.

DeMasi, an Australian blogger, noted that the poll was not kept “secret,” but formed part of MAHA Action’s broader political strategy months later.

In February, legacy media outlets such as The New York Times (“Eyeing the Midterms, Kennedy Pivots Toward Food and Away From Vaccines”) claimed that polling showed that vaccine reform was a losing issue for Republicans (and MAHA) in the midterms.

By now, our readers understand that the Times actively defends the entrenched public health expert class that delivered Americans the most bloated, un-necessary childhood vaccine schedule on the planet. It’s therefore no surprise that the Times played up their pro-vaccine establishment narrative instead of presenting a balanced view of what the public may actually be thinking about vaccines in the post-Covid world.

What is the analysis of MAHA Action polling and research? This MAHA Midterm Strategy Memo lays out what we think.

It looks like MAHA Action’s broader political strategy has borne fruit and that President Trump agrees with the analysis.

On Friday, the president issued a new Executive Order entitled, Realigning United States Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations with Best Practices from Peer, Developed Countries.

In this EO, President Trump notes that a scientific assessment found that “the United States currently recommends more childhood vaccines than any peer nation, including more than twice as many vaccine doses as some European nations.”

The EO further identifies a set of “consensus vaccines that are consistently recommended in all peer countries” and that “instead of implementing vaccination mandates, most peer nations maintain high childhood vaccination rates through public trust and education.”

President Trump envisions a childhood vaccination schedule where mandates are removed, and Big Pharma has to demonstrate evidence of the safety and effectiveness of their products to Americans.

Nowhere in the EO does the president say that he will deny people access to vaccines. Pharma-philes can continue to blast their bodies with vaccines until the cows come home.

However, those of us who question vaccine safety will be allowed to see the actual science that shows these biologics are truly safe and effective.

As Dr. Robert Malone noted in his recent substack article, The Executive Order That May Change the Vaccine Debate Forever, that President Trump’s EO is more than just about vaccines.

Malone explains that the EO places the Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP) back into the role of advisers not decision makers. Instead, executive branch officials, appointed by an elected president, will now make decisions on vaccines and be accountable for them.

Under previous administrations, ACIP became an industry captured rubber stamp committee run by unelected, unaccountable vaccinology ‘experts.’

The Times and the rest of the pro-Big Pharma legacy outlets are not going to like the wet towel with which President Trump just smacked their arses.

As of this writing, the Times has remained silent on the EO, but I expect an attack is in the works. I guess it takes time to pull old guard public health experts off of America’s golf courses and members of American Academy of Pediatrics away from their weekend martinis.

For now, it’s clear from the president’s Executive Order that vaccine reform and the rest of the MAHA agenda are vital elements of a winning formula for the midterms.