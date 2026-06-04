On Wednesday, MAHA Center Inc. and MAHA Action Inc. launched the MAHA™ Chiropractic Hub, a coordinated national partnership uniting MAHA Center, MAHA Action, and the chiropractic profession, including national associations, state organizations, practitioners, educators, researchers, and patient advocates.

The Chiropractic Hub will advance federal policy, expand patient access, and build broad public support for chiropractic care across America.

The initiative focuses on supporting children, military personnel, veterans, seniors, and all families seeking non-drug, non-surgical healthcare options. Chiropractic is an essential, evidence-informed, prevention-based component of a sustainable American healthcare system, not an “alternative service.”

“The Chiropractic profession is exactly the kind of drug-free, whole-person, prevention-first care that the Make America Healthy Again movement was built to champion,” said Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Center. “The Chiropractic Hub brings both practitioners and patients into the fight against chronic disease and gives Americans a real alternative to a system that too often treats symptoms rather than root causes.”

Appearing Wednesday on the MAHA Media Hub, Leigh Merinoff, director of the Chiropractic Hub, said, “Chiropractic represents a fundamentally different approach to healthcare. One that focuses on prevention, structure, function, nervous system health, and supporting the body rather than immediately medicating symptoms.”

Merinoff added, “I truly believe that through chiropractic’s sincere desire to help people, and through the perseverance shown despite professional struggles and challenges, we have an opportunity to help create something much larger than we once imagined.”

For Brandon Hoffman, the new Executive Director for the Chiropractic Hub (who also spoke at Wednesday’s Media Hub), the creation of a centralized entity focused on chiropractic care is deeply personal.

“As a kid, when I said my dad was a chiropractor, I’d sometimes hear, ‘Oh, but he’s not a real doctor,’ Hoffman recalled. “It confused me, because I’d seen what he did to help thousands of patients. I learned early on that when someone has lived with chronic pain and finally finds relief, they don’t care about the title on the wall. They care that they got their life back.”

Hoffman continued, “That conviction has driven my career across insurance, media, education, and policy — the belief that every American deserves comprehensive care where drugs and surgery are options, not the automatic first line standard of care.”

The Chiropractic Hub’s priorities were established after chiropractic care leaders met in Washington, D.C. in March. That discussion focused on the need for a coordinated national strategy to expand access to chiropractic care; strengthen federal recognition of the profession; and agree on the need to modernize Medicare while better integrating chiropractic care into military, veteran affairs, and broader public health systems.

The Chiropractic Hub will operate across four pillars: education and media; research and access expansion; coalition building; and through MAHA Action’s 501(c)(4) arm – federal advocacy.

In 2026, the Chiropractic Hub will pursue the four coordinated workstreams below:

1. National PR and education campaign: An emphasis on building public, policy, and professional support for chiropractic care as a credible, accessible and prevention-focused modality that aligns with MAHA priorities.

2. Medicare and federal recognition: A goal to advance the Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act in the 119th Congress and advocate for the full implementation of Section 2706 of the Affordable Care Act, ensuring that Medicare and privately insured patients have greater access to chiropractic care.

3. Military integration: Engage with the Defense Health Agency and Army Medical Research to embed chiropractic care across military health systems and within active-duty personnel, reducing early exits from service and offering a non-surgical alternative to musculoskeletal injuries.

4. Department of Veterans Affairs: The Hub will engage the VA Secretary to issue a nationwide directive expanding chiropractic access for veterans and their dependents. The goal is to eliminate excessive wait times, minimize restrictions and open the Community Care Program network to more providers.

There is ample evidence that chiropractic care plays a key role in the American healthcare system. Such care takes a whole-body approach to health: the nervous system controls every aspect of the body; spinal adjustments address subluxations to support the body’s natural ability to heal; and care focuses on root causes rather than treating symptoms alone.

In spine and pain outcomes, where the evidence base is deepest, for example, patients who see a chiropractor for back pain are significantly less likely to fill an opioid prescription; chiropractic care means dramatically lower treatment costs.

In workers’ compensation cases, surgery rates stand at just 1.5 percent when care begins with a chiropractor, compared to 42.7 percent when it begins with a surgeon. Despite this, federal investment in chiropractic care remains a fraction of comparable disciplines, and barriers to access persist across Medicare, the VA, military health systems, and private insurance.

The MAHA Chiropractic Hub is a national initiative of MAHA Center and MAHA Action that convenes national and state chiropractic organizations, practitioners, educators, researchers, and patient advocates to advance federal policy, expand patient access, and build broad public support for chiropractic care across America.

MAHA Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of Americans through education, critical examination, and innovation. MAHA Action is its affiliated 501(c)(4) advocacy organization.