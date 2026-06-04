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Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
2h

Amazing!

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Mary Hurlbut's avatar
Mary Hurlbut
2h

This is encouraging news. My best medical care has come from my family chiropractor from pain management to hormonal care. My MD only seems knows how to treat the symptoms with pharmaceuticals not HEAL the problem

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