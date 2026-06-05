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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
5h

I wonder if there will ever be any accountability? Maybe if it comes from a different country?

The US was responsible for the pandemic. Started with Ralph Baric at UNC who are concealing his research data.

By the way the White Coat Waste Project is not getting enough credit. They traced NIH funding for animal experiments to Wuhan at the beginning of the pandemic.

They recently got an anonymous letter tipping them off regarding the guys coming in from NIH with the viruses that just got arrested.

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Brogan12's avatar
Brogan12
3h

6 years have passed now and not ONE person responsible has remotely been held to account in a real way for the greatest CON and CRIME ever perpetrated upon humanity all things considered. Not ONE!

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