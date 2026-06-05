At a hearing before a Senate committee on Wednesday, one of the world’s top cancer doctors testified that his patients, who had for years been cancer free, saw their tumors return in early 2022. He said he discovered one thing they had in common: each patient had gotten a Covid booster.

He and two other top doctors, including the head of the cancer center at Brown University and a top British cardiologist, all warned senators at the hearing that the mRNA Covid vaccines are likely causing cancer, and that millions of Americans may be at risk.

For years, a handful of doctors including pathologist Ryan Cole had warned of an increase in cancers following Covid vaccination, and said that these cancers were more aggressive, referring to them as “turbo cancers.” But they were ignored by the legacy media, called conspiracy theorists, and faced disciplinary action from medical boards. Now, it appears that they were right all along.

On June 3, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) chaired the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, hearing testimony from, among others, Angus Dalgleish, professor emeritus of oncology at City St. George’s at the University of London. Dalgleish is known as one of the top cancer doctors in the world, and is credited with pioneering immunotherapy to treat cancer.

He told the committee that in early 2022 he saw six of his patients relapse with melanoma after having been cancer-free for between three and 18 years.

“Being investigative, I asked, you know, what was the thing that was common. And the thing that was common is they’d all received a booster vaccine from their general practitioners,” Dalgleish said in his testimony.

Dr. Dalgleish said he suspected that the T-Cell response, which had been keeping his patients’ cancer at bay, was thrown off by the mRNA vaccine and that this was later confirmed by a paper published in a medical journal entitled, “The Evidence of Exhausted Lymphocytes After the Third Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Dose in Cancer Patients.”

“I mean, this was absolutely staggering, that they showed across hundreds of patients, that you get this T-Cell suppression,” he said.

Soon after, Dalgleish recounted, there were many reports of IGG immunoglobulin switching in patients who’d gotten a Covid vaccine booster, in which the immune system seemed to be converted from a system that fights invaders like cancer cells to one that tolerates them. Now, he said, the medical literature shows that there are at least a dozen “mechanisms” where messenger RNA can insert into the DNA and suppress the body’s natural defenses against cancer.

“So as an oncologist who is starting to see that, it’s not only my patients now, it’s people I know really well who are going down with cancer,” he said, “and they’re going down more aggressively, and the treatment is not working nearly as well.”

Dalgleish said he and other doctors and researchers have learned enough to know what must be done regarding mRNA technology.

“Myself and others feel that there is no way you can control this technology, and its use for future vaccines should be banned and the Covid ones stopped now,” he said.

An American doctor named Wafik El-Deiry, the director of the Legorreta Cancer Center at Brown University, amplified these concerns in his testimony to the committee, saying that in 2024, he published evidence that the spike protein associated with both Covid infection and the Covid vaccines could hurt the ability of P-53, a protein in the human body, to activate genes involved in suppressing cancer.

“Based on these findings we emphasized that effective vaccines against viruses such as Covid should strengthen immunity against infection without interfering with the body’s natural defenses against cancer,” he said. “These concerns were raised through normal scientific channels, yet the response was not open scientific engagement but escalating attacks. Instead of contributing to scientific dialogue, the findings triggered attacks on both the research and the researchers involved.”

Those attacks were primarily on a platform called PubPeer, which had been created in 2012 to identify fraud and scientific misconduct but which had morphed into a site that allowed anonymous commenters to attack any scientist challenging the prevailing narrative – attacks that were then amplified on social media.

Despite such attacks, El-Deiry said he agreed to serve on an HHS Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices beginning last summer, and joined the working group on Covid vaccination.

“I therefore looked into everything we know about cancer and Covid infection and Covid vaccination and by the fall, found nearly 70 papers ascribing more than 300 reported cancer cases from 27 countries following one or more Covid mRNA vaccine injections,” he said. “The reported cancers occurred near injection sites, like sarcomas or lymphomas, right at the injection site, within the head and neck region, within an L square, including…brain tumors and other tumors, and in some reported cases, spike protein was identified within tumor tissue.”

After the findings of his review of the scientific literature were published in January of 2026, a former Japanese minister contacted him, saying he had a large B-cell lymphoma that had spread into his tonsil and that a biopsy had found the spike protein in it.

“There should be no spike (protein) in tumors,” said El-Deiry.

Also testifying at the hearing was Aseem Malhotra, a well-known British cardiologist.

Malhotra told Johnson’s subcommittee that after getting two doses of the Pfizer vaccine himself, and initially advocating for mass vaccination, including during an appearance on the popular television show Good Morning Britain, he reversed course. After the sudden death of his previously healthy 73-year-old father and after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, both of which he attributes to the vaccine, he could no longer recommend it.

In a paper published in 2022 in the Journal of Insulin Resistance, he called for a moratorium on Covid vaccines, calling them “unsafe and defective products.”

“The most damning evidence was a re-analysis of Pfizer and Moderna’s original trials,” he said in his testimony. “It determined the frequency of serious harm from the product was 2-4 times more likely than being hospitalized with severe Covid. In my view, if the system had been more transparent, this prophylactic gene therapy would likely not have been injected into a single human being in the first place.”

Malhotra also recounted what happened when he spoke at Britain’s Reform Party conference, quoting Dr. Dalgleish who thought the Covid mRNA vaccines were likely responsible for the cancers of members of the British Royal Family. (Both Kate Middleton, now Princess Katherine, and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer just weeks apart from one another in 2024; both spent several months in the hospital.) Malhotra told senators that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer railed against him in a speech before Parliament, saying he’d said that all vaccines cause cancer and that “dangerous conspiracies cost lives.”

Malhotra ended his testimony with a warning that the cancer rate, which has increased among Americans under 50, will likely continue to rise.

“Looking at the totality of up-to-date evidence and what you’ve heard from eminent witnesses today, in my view, millions of Americans and millions more across the world may be in clear and present danger of suffering premature cardiovascular disease and cancer,” he told the committee. “Without allowing all scientists to debate this openly without fear of censure, we will not be able to identify who is most at risk and how these risks can be mitigated.”

The full hearing, entitled “Plausible Mechanisms of Covid-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications and Research,” is available on the website of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

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