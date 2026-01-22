The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report
The MAHA Report
Book Review: "KILLED TO ORDER" China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary
0:00
-20:13

Book Review: "KILLED TO ORDER" China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary

Jan 22, 2026

An investigation into forced organ harvesting allegations, medical ethics, and global implications explored in Killed to Order.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture