The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report
The MAHA Report
On Bearing Witness - and Love
0:00
-14:04

On Bearing Witness - and Love

Jan 12, 2026

Stopping for one man on a cold city night becomes a meditation on love, presence, dignity, and how real change begins.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture