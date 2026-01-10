By Adam Garrie and Staff of The MAHA Report

MAHA kicked off the new year with a week of historic wins that will change the health of Americans for generations to come. From new dietary guidelines that flip the food pyramid on its head, to a pared-down childhood vaccine schedule and a win against Big Chem, it was a week to remember – and to build on.

Never miss our latest news by following MAHA Action on social media, where every Friday we post Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute.

Real Food Is Back

On January 7, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, unveiled new dietary guidelines.

The guidelines, which The MAHA Report contributor Amy Sapala covered here, include the following recommendations:

Prioritizing Protein

Avoiding Highly Processed Foods

Avoiding Added Sugars

Ending the War on Healthy Fats

Heralding Whole Grains and Avoiding Refined Carbohydrates

Favoring Diets Low in Carbohydrates

In making the announcement, Kennedy said, “These Guidelines return us to the basics . . . . American households must prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods—protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains—and dramatically reduce highly processed foods. This is how we Make America Healthy Again.”

Added FDA Commissioner, Marty Makary, “Today marks the beginning of the end of an era of medical dogma on nutrition. For decades we’ve been fed a corrupt food pyramid that has had a myopic focus on demonizing natural, healthy saturated fats, telling you not to eat eggs and steak, and ignoring a giant blind spot: refined carbohydrates, added sugars, ultra processed food.”

Childhood Vaccines Return to Gold-Standard Science

The CDC issued a Decision Memorandum updating the childhood immunization schedule. The new guidelines significantly reduce the number of universally recommended vaccines for healthy children. As covered in The MAHA Report, the guidelines call for a pared down number of diseases the government recommends Americans need to protect against – from 17 to 11.

The remaining 11 are for measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus (HPV), and varicella (chickenpox). Vaccines no longer universally recommended include COVID-19, influenza, hepatitis A, hepatitis B (with the universal birth dose removed for infants born to HBsAg-negative mothers), rotavirus, meningococcal ACWY, and meningococcal B.

This reduction aligns with practices in peer nations, such as Denmark, emphasizing targeted protection and parental consultation.

Commenting on the change, Kennedy said, “President Trump directed us to examine how other developed nations protect their children and to take action if they are doing better. This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health.”

MAHA Scores Major Win Against Big Chem

On Monday, months of petitioning Congress paid off: MAHA groups scuttled an effort to incorporate an amendment into a congressional spending bill that would have provided legal immunity to chemical manufacturers.

Writes our MAHA Report colleague, John Klar, “This is a big ‘win’ for MAHA – a moment to celebrate months of petitioning Congress to remove Section 453 from the bill, the provision that would have protected producers of chemicals from ‘failure to warn’ lawsuits by people injured due to exposure to Big Chem’s ‘products.’”

Health and agricultural groups applauded the news. “We are thrilled that Congress responded to our calls and protected American health by removing Section 453,” said Kelly Ryerson, with American Regeneration.

$50 billion for Rural Health Reform

As our colleague John Klar reported, three days before the new year Dr. Mehmet Oz, CMS Administrator, announced awards to all 50 states under President Trump’s Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), which will provide $50 billion over five years to help states improve rural health delivery.”

As previously covered here, the awards closely align with the Strategic Health Initiative policy priorities, including diabetes reversal, home dialysis, efficiency improvements in SNAP benefit distribution, and healthy hospital menus.