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Claire's avatar
Claire
5h

Good for Stephen Smith. Now where are the other thousands of apologies those of us deserve who were relentlessly vilified for speaking the truth?

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Randall Robinson's avatar
Randall Robinson
5h

Bravo to you, Mr. Smith. I sincerely hope that others in broadcasting and media will be inspired by your depth and candor to follow suit.

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