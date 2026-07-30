The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s explosive investigation into former NAIAD director Anthony Fauci, has landed back on the Amazon bestseller’s list, nearly five years after its publication in 2021. It started Thursday, July 30 as the platform’s #69 top-selling book; it now sits at #52 as of 5pm Eastern.

The spike comes the day after Fauci exercised his Fifth Amendment rights during a testimony in front of Kentucky Senator Ron Paul and his colleagues on the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, which Paul chairs.

Despite nearly no coverage by legacy media, The Real Anthony Fauci sold over 1.4 million copies and became the #1 book on bestseller lists at The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Amazon, USA Today, and Publisher’s Weekly. It spent 20 weeks on the majority of those lists.

“Once again the most censored book in recent history is one of the bestselling books in America,” said Tony Lyons, President and Publisher of Skyhorse and MAHA Action president.

When it was released late in 2021, The Real Anthony Fauci became a word-of-mouth bestseller in part because it was so universally censored but also because of a growing podcast culture. Kennedy went on numerous podcasts to promote the book, including Theo Von’s This Past Weekend and many others.

“I wrote this book to help Americans – and citizens across the globe – understand the historical underpinnings of the bewildering cataclysm that began in 2020,” Kennedy writes in the book’s introduction. “In that single annus horribilis, liberal democracy effectively collapsed worldwide. The very governmental health regulators, social media eminences, and media companies that idealistic populations relied upon as champions of freedom, health, democracy, civil rights, and evidence-based public policy seemed to collectively pivot in a lockstep assault against free speech and personal freedoms.”

He continues, “Suddenly, those trusted institutions seemed to be acting in concert to generate fear, promote obedience, discourage critical thinking, and herd seven billion people to march to a single tune, culminating in mass public health experiments with a novel, shoddily tested and improperly licensed technology so risky that manufacturers refused to produce it unless every government on Earth shielded them from liability.”

Earlier this week, during the MAHA Media Hub, Lyons reflected on The Real Anthony Fauci’s early challenges: “Today, I want to tell you a story I know better than anyone, because I lived it. It’s the story of a book that a whole lot of powerful people did everything in their power to make sure you would never read.”

[The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, published by Skyhorse, is available here.]

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