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CatGirl7's avatar
CatGirl7
Jul 30Edited

Love the discount code “pleadthe5th” 😂. I bought it when it first came out. Highly recommend! If you haven’t yet lost faith in our governmental health institutions, you will after reading this book 😳

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Julie Hemmings's avatar
Julie Hemmings
Jul 30

For those on social media saying why what has he done? I tell them to start with the book the real Anthony Fauci.

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