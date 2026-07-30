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Julie Hemmings's avatar
Julie Hemmings
3h

For those on social media saying why what has he done? I tell them to start with the book the real Anthony Fauci.

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Nancy Fahey's avatar
Nancy Fahey
3h

Highly recommended reading…very insightful considering what just happened!

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