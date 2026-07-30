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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
2hEdited

Senator Paul wasn't the only one.

I'd wager that of the 1/3 of the population that stayed pristine, 90% were right as well as 50% of the rest that were adversely affected came to that conclusion.

Some, however, will never admit they were snookered.

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Texas Evan's avatar
Texas Evan
2h

Fauci ranks with the worst of the people who ran experiments on victims of the Nazi regime. It's a mystery to everyone how a genocidal maniac still roams free to continue killing people.

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