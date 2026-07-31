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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Jul 31

I doubt Fauci sees jail time. This hearing may damage his reputation — or actually strengthen it as well.

One thing we can take away from this is the fake science from the pandemic. I wrote about masks and how they don’t work. I got banned, but now we see that masks don’t work. Lockdowns, social distancing, all fake science: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/in-2020-fauci-told-you-to-wear-masks

I just hope that people learn from the pandemic and do their own research next time instead of “trusting the science.”

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Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
Jul 31

A poem my husband, Christian Naggiar, wrote over 3.5 years ago:

Pandemic Amnesty?!?!

A pandemic amnesty...Are you kidding me!!??...

Why is it that the ones who do the most wrong...

Are quick to sing the same old song...

Of course they are the first to say...

“Let’s move forward, don't look back, it’s going to be OK”...

Forgive and forget?? But they never apologize...

For the cruelty, name-calling, and all the lies...

Accusing us of killing grandma and grandpa! Just to summarize...

Many families and friends no longer speak...

No sign of remorse for calling us freaks...

A pandemic amnesty? You must be joking...

By telling us to take the high road, you're only poking...

The bear, yet you dare...to say the information was not all there...

All this time, you didn't seem to care!!...

Repeating opinions and views...as facts!...

And the fake news...made you heartlessly react...

Pandemic amnesty??...seriously!?...

Not one independent thought in your head...

Telling us if WE didn't get the "vax", YOU would be dead...

Now denying...instead of trying...

To apologize for all the false things you said...

"A pandemic of the unvaccinated"…remember those words??...

We do, that's all we ever heard!!...

You wanted to make us feel...

Like killers and terrorists, but now it's no big deal??...

Pandemic amnesty?...You still don't see!...

V passports, mandates, people getting fired...we are so sick and tired...

Kids forced to be jabbed & wear masks, or they cannot attend school...

Now you want amnesty for being a tyrannical fool...

House arrest for the unvaxxed, trampling our Constitution...

Businesses destroyed under threat...of imprisonment, we did not forget...

That was your solution?...Dividing Americans like never before...

With lies, propaganda, fake news and more...

We don't believe what you tell us anymore!...

Pandemic amnesty? I thought it was a parody...

You really think you have nothing to apologize for??!!...

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