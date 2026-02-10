The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2m

“The movement is helping Americans become more aware of the need to advocate for their own health – through daily food choices” : the fact that people hate this — and doctors are mad that parents are asking questions— shows how much the system is about profit and not actual healing.

MAHA is bringing that back. And while not every choice is perfect, like digital wearables — which I’ve criticized — overall, it’s brining health back to the individual, as it should be.

I’d like to offer my work for anyone interested. I come from a health background and present unorthodox perspectives that result in healthier outcomes.

From adhd to GLPs to the history of modern medicine, I cover it all.

Here are a few of my works for anyone interested:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/adhd-and-me-how-the-narrative-broke

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-complete-vaccine-harm-profile

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/cancer-your-bodys-desperate-attempt

Reply
Share
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.'s avatar
Michelle Rabin Ph. D.
7m

Let's keep getting this critical message out. Bravo for the Super Bowl ad. Well done. Keep on keeping on!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture