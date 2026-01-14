By Adam Garrie, Contributing Writer, The MAHA Report

On Wednesday, President Trump signed into law the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which allows schools that receive federal funds through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) to choose which milk they drink during school lunches.

Before signing the bill, President Trump said that the highly anticipated legislation “will ensure that millions of school-aged children will have access to high-quality milk as we make America healthy again.”

Most notably, children will now have access to free whole milk, in addition to 2% and 1% options. An Obama era regulation prohibited schools from serving anything other than non-fat or low-fat milk. Dietitians criticized this due to the low nutritional value of low and non-fat dairy products.

Speaking in the Oval Office alongside President Trump, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that the legislation offers “a long overdue correction to the school nutrition policy that puts children’s health first.” Kennedy also thanked the president for ending the misguided “war” on saturated fats.

The HHS Secretary added, “During the same period that whole milk was regulated out of the lunchroom, rates of childhood obesity and diabetes rose significantly.”

The USDA’s National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing, Dr. Ben Carson, who was also present at the signing ceremony, promoted the nutritional value of whole milk. “Whole milk is a wonderful beverage,” Carson said. “Good protein. We talk about real food — it is real food. Healthy fats, important nutrients. You look at Vitamin D. You look at calcium, phosphorus, the things that are absolutely essential.”

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said that the legislation is a big win for both American children and American farmers who have sought to reintroduce whole milk into schools for fifteen years.