Breaking: Whole Milk Back in School Lunches
By Adam Garrie, Contributing Writer, The MAHA Report
On Wednesday, President Trump signed into law the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which allows schools that receive federal funds through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) to choose which milk they drink during school lunches.
Before signing the bill, President Trump said that the highly anticipated legislation “will ensure that millions of school-aged children will have access to high-quality milk as we make America healthy again.”
Most notably, children will now have access to free whole milk, in addition to 2% and 1% options. An Obama era regulation prohibited schools from serving anything other than non-fat or low-fat milk. Dietitians criticized this due to the low nutritional value of low and non-fat dairy products.
Speaking in the Oval Office alongside President Trump, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that the legislation offers “a long overdue correction to the school nutrition policy that puts children’s health first.” Kennedy also thanked the president for ending the misguided “war” on saturated fats.
The HHS Secretary added, “During the same period that whole milk was regulated out of the lunchroom, rates of childhood obesity and diabetes rose significantly.”
The USDA’s National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing, Dr. Ben Carson, who was also present at the signing ceremony, promoted the nutritional value of whole milk. “Whole milk is a wonderful beverage,” Carson said. “Good protein. We talk about real food — it is real food. Healthy fats, important nutrients. You look at Vitamin D. You look at calcium, phosphorus, the things that are absolutely essential.”
USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said that the legislation is a big win for both American children and American farmers who have sought to reintroduce whole milk into schools for fifteen years.
I’m all for whole milk over skim, but it would be much better to bring in A2 whole milk. Yes, the fat is needed that’s iin whole milk but we should be getting back to the fat that was in A2, not what our industrial dairy production created, which I believe is responsible for milk allergies. I’m just a lay person, but it seems obvious to me that the lactose intolerance among Americans is due, in part at least, to the breeding of industrial milk cows. Alexandre and Strauss dairies are two of the ones that produce and sell A2. https://alexandrefamilyfarm.com/
It’s a welcome recommendation.
But you should also recommend that the whole milk should be organic, as the fats in milk carry with it, pesticide and toxins.
Mitchel Cohen
Author, “the fight against Monsanto’s round up: the politics of pesticides”