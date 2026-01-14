The MAHA Report

I’m all for whole milk over skim, but it would be much better to bring in A2 whole milk. Yes, the fat is needed that’s iin whole milk but we should be getting back to the fat that was in A2, not what our industrial dairy production created, which I believe is responsible for milk allergies. I’m just a lay person, but it seems obvious to me that the lactose intolerance among Americans is due, in part at least, to the breeding of industrial milk cows. Alexandre and Strauss dairies are two of the ones that produce and sell A2. https://alexandrefamilyfarm.com/

It’s a welcome recommendation.

But you should also recommend that the whole milk should be organic, as the fats in milk carry with it, pesticide and toxins.

Mitchel Cohen

Author, “the fight against Monsanto’s round up: the politics of pesticides”

