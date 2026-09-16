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J G's avatar
J G
7h

It's not rocket science. Kid gets 20 vaccines when it's born all at once..wtf do you think is gonna happen. Wow bunch of dumb puppies.

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
5h

It has been common knowledge for decades that the Medical Cartel

working for Big P injects infants and children with a never ending

"schedule" of quaxcines none of which are safe or effective.

Before the current admin, and RFK gutted the schedule there were about

70 advised before the age of 18. Compliance is an intelligence test.

Somehow these entities got clueless people believing that health

comes from needles. Further "study" is a dog chasing its tail.

Avoid vaxs and quaxs as if your life is so dependent. It is.

Lets cover the "inclusions"

Mercury / neurotoxin Aluminum / implicated in a variety of ill health

outcomes but much worse, Aborted human fetal tissue, Monkey kidney

tissue. How is it even possible we are discussing this topic at this late date?

all due to the "virus" storyline, when NONE have been proven to exist

passing NONE of Kochs well formulated postulates.

Now about the issue of health, lets move the needle shall we?

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