By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

On Wednesday, January 28, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced significant changes to the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC), introducing a new slate of committee members tasked with applying gold standard science to better understanding the autism epidemic.

According to HHS, the appointments reflect Kennedy’s “commitment to support breakthrough innovations in autism research, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention by bringing the nation’s understanding of and policies concerning autism into alignment with gold-standard science.”

Secretary Kennedy stated, “President Trump directed us to bring autism research into the 21st century. We are doing that by appointing the most qualified experts - leaders with decades of experience studying, researching, and treating autism. These public servants will pursue rigorous science and deliver the answers Americans deserve.”

Unlike previous incarnations of this committee, the new committee members acknowledge that autism is an epidemic that urgently needs to be investigated. They also understand the impact of autism on the lives of those affected and the people who love them.

For the autism community, Kennedy’s new committee reflects a strong turn toward meaningful change.

Past iterations of the committee focused on steering research funding dollars to genetic studies which have yet to yield consequential information on the causes of autism. Membership was dominated by people from organizations that emphasized “autism awareness” and early diagnosis but devoted precious little attention to the dramatic increase in autism over the past twenty-five years.

The IACC’s mission is to provide advice and recommendations to Secretary Kennedy regarding federal activities related to autism. The mission includes facilitating the exchange of information on, and coordination of, Autism Spectrum Disorder activities among member agencies and organizations. Moreover, it includes increasing public understanding of member agencies’ programs, policies, and research by providing a public forum related to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The IACC also ensures that a wide range of ideas and perspectives are represented and discussed with the public. In a decision that reflects true inclusion, Caden Larson, a non-speaking adult with autism, and Daniel Keely, a high school senior with autism, have both been selected to the committee. Larson is in college, studying mathematics; he will participate in committee meetings using a spelling board.

Diagnosed at age three with autism, severe intellectual disabilities, and vision loss, Keely began speaking for the first time in second grade. Keely shared his personal journey in Richard Frye’s book The Folate Fix, published in March 2025.

The committee will reconvene in 2026 to begin a new session under the Autism CARES Act of 2024. A portion of each IACC meeting is reserved for public comment. Information about each meeting, including the minutes, video, and slides, is posted on the meetings page.

As Kennedy notes, members of the IACC are people who have children with autism, have advocated for people with autism, have treated and provided services to people with autism, have investigated environmental causes of autism and have stood against those who denied the autism epidemic.

In addition to Keely and Larson, committee members are listed below.

Sylvia Fogel, M.D., is an Instructor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and a practicing psychiatrist and advocate whose work applies systems biology and family-informed perspectives to advance care for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and co-occurring medical conditions.