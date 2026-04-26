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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
3h

Louis probably knows me, even with my pseudonym here. Our family lives are very parallel. I'm an "OG" as the kid say. Our son is 33. Non verbal, low functioning, severe autism.

My history goes back to PDD-NOS and wait "it's autism." Isn't that 'Rain Man."

I'm an attendee at the original House hearings and Dan Burton and "CAN." "Unlocking Autism", anyone."

We sued Phrma in 2002 v. Thimerosal. They escaped. Help from those they bribe in Congress.

Then onto USCFC and the "kangaroo" system with a 36 month statute of limitations for claims. Who the hell even knows of they have even heard the evidence of 1% of those injured by vaccines.

Who gives a fuck about "table injuries" or the nomenclature of diagnosis when your child is vaccinated, has 104 fever for days and then your entire family's lives are ruined forever?

At 74, I am resigned to the fact that there will never be justice for these crimes in my lifetime. Forget compensation. Forget research that identifies one or more causes. We know the obvious ones already. It's vaccines, stupid. Toxic metals and elements that create cytokine storms.

Americans writ large just don't give a shit. It didn't happen to them. Like Nazi victims they simply avoid the knowledge of how close they are to being "next."

As to Phrma, their strategy is very simple: "You can never find what you are not looking for."

They party on. Louis and I do not care to dance.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
4h

“They were the mothers of children who believed their children had been intellectually disabled by vaccines” — vaccines are the number one contributor to autism. By far. So many studies show it and my article shows how autism is really “vaccine induced encephalopathy” : https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-calling-it-autism-start-calling

And then to make it worse, the medical community covers the diagnosis as you described. Treating a physiological disease as psychological is dangerous: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-the-dsm-iii-and-tv-shows-rebranded

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