Lauren Ayers
Sep 15

Amateur anthropologist proves that people CAN be healthy without vaccines.

By the 1930s, anthropologists had identified the few remaining enclaves that had no dental decay. For a decade Dr. Weston Price, DDS, and his wife Florence, a nurse, traveled to 14 such isolated communities that still lived as their ancestors had, ranging from the Swiss Alps to the South Seas.

His 1939 book, ”Nutrition and Physical Degeneration,” Dr. Price documented that these people not only had no decay or crowding of teeth, but also had overall robust health:

• Strong immunity to infection

• Girls reaching puberty had wide hips that later made birthing easy and pain free

• No chronic ailments

• No mental illness

• Active old age with perfect eyesight and hearing

People seeking true health will study wise traditions in food, farming, and the healing arts. His book is free online:

http://gutenberg.net.au/ebooks02/0200251h.html

By the way, healthy saliva can fill in cavities in Ch 22 (added to second edition):

https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/chapter-22-of-nutrition-and-physical-degeneration-on-the-fat-soluble-vitamins/

The Weston A. Price Foundation describes 11 Principles for vibrant health, such as:

1. Avoid ultra-processed foods

2. Include animal-sourced foods like butter and tallow, eggs, organ meats

3. Avoid toxins

4. Take extra care before conception and during pregnancy.

More at: https://www.westonaprice.org/wp-content/uploads/11Principles-intro.pdf

The billions of tax dollars poured into ineffectual (but profitable for Pharma) medical research would have fed American school children organic, nutrient-dense meals, with plenty left over to pay for free child care and free college. The USA would have been so much healthier and happier if, instead of Pharma's inadequate symptomatic relief, we'd gone down the path of true prevention that is so well illustrated in Dr. Price's book!

