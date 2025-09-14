By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

On Tuesday, September 9, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, held a hearing titled, “How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines.”

Senator Ron Johnson

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) and ranking member Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) chaired the hearing. Witnesses were Aaron Siri, Managing Partner; Siri Glimstad and Informed Consent Action Network; Toby Rogers, Ph.D.; and Jake Scott, MD, Infectious disease specialist, Stanford University Medical School.

The entire hearing can be viewed here.

Most of the nearly four-hour discussion centered on a study presented by Siri, conducted in 2020. The study showed significantly higher chronic disease in vaccinated children compared to unvaccinated children. As is typical of the old CDC leadership when it comes to data collection, the study was buried.

Vaccinate/Unvaccinated Study with over 18,000 Participants

The study was conducted by Dr. Marcus Zervos of the Henry Ford Health System between 2017 and 2020. It reportedly shows higher incidences of neurodevelopmental delays, diabetes, asthma, and other chronic diseases in the vaccinated population but virtually no chronic diseases in those unvaccinated.

Dr. Marcus Zervos

Dr. Zervos promised to publish the study but did not because he feared he would lose his job at the Henry Ford Health and face criticism from the medical establishment. During the hearing, Senator Johnson noted that attacking doctors and researchers who speak out on vaccine safety is an ongoing problem that has led to the corruption of science.

Del Bigtree, the CEO of The Informed Consent Action Network, plans to release a film about the suppressed research, An Inconvenient Study, on October 3.

Del Bigtree

Dr. Jake Scott, who was invited to testify by Senator Blumenthal, defended vaccine science and insisted that there are numerous studies which present vaccines as safe and effective. Scott criticized the study presented by Siri as “flawed by design.”

Siri countered that Scott’s assessment was based on the fact that the public health and CDC establishment did not like the study’s outcomes.

Despite long-standing directives from the Institute of Medicine, (IOM), the CDC has refused to conduct studies that compare health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. The CDC has long believed that it is unethical to study vaccine safety with double-blind placebo studies because doing so denies the non-vaccinated control group the benefits of vaccines. The CDC and the rest of the public health establishment have made this assertion for two decades.

However, this means that no vaccinated/un-vaccinated studies have been allowed to be published.

Siri called for the immediate publication of the study.

Key Findings

“Vaccinated children had 3.03 times the rate of atopic disease (a group of allergic conditions); 4.29 times the rate of asthma; 5.53 times the rate of neurodevelopmental disorder, which included 3.28 times the rate of developmental delay and 4.47 times the rate of speech disorder; and 5.96 times the rate of autoimmune disease. All of these findings were statistically significant.”

“There were other conditions for which a rate could not be calculated because, while many cases existed among the vaccinated children, there were no cases among the unvaccinated children. For example, while there were many cases of ADHD, learning disability, and tics in the vaccinated group, there were none in the unvaccinated group.

The Henry Ford vaccinated/unvaccinated study produced explosive findings that go right to the concerns about childhood vaccinations playing a role in the rise of chronic disease in the U.S.

I called Dr. Marcus Zervos, the study’s lead author. As of this writing, he has not returned the call

Rogers Reveals Stunning Autism Data

The hearing also featured devastating testimony by Toby Rogers, Ph.D., who called attention to the sad reality of the autism epidemic: Rogers noted that there are 115,000 new cases of autism each year, which translates to 315 new cases every day.

Where is the mainstream media’s attention to this alarming data? Where is the coverage of the Henry Ford paper?

Could it be that Big Pharma advertising has so controlled the news content of legacy media that they have succeeded in suppressed coverage of the autism epidemic? Is this sad data not “sexy” enough for the MSNBC-CNN-Atlantic et.al. left wing cabal?