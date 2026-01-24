In a week with two major MAHA anniversaries, there were also new MAHA wins against Big Chem and Big Food

Two Birthdays to Remember

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. celebrated his 72nd birthday with a steak - not a cake. This comes as the updated food pyramid, the symbol of new federal Dietary Guidelines, continues to win support across the ideological divide.

This week was also the first anniversary of the Trump administration and the MAGA/MAHA alliance. HHS encouraged Americans to visit the special Year One of MAHA webpage, which details the many wins that Secretary Kennedy and his colleagues achieved since the president’s inauguration last January.

Kennedy Launches ‘Take Back Your Health’ Tour

Secretary Kennedy kicked off his ‘Take Back Your Health Tour’ in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, joined by Pennsylvania state legislators including Representatives David H. Rowe, Natalie Mihalek, Jesse Topper, Jake Banta, Robert Leadbeter, and Senators Judy Ward, Kristin Phillips-Hill, and Michelle Brooks. During the event, the HHS Secretary outlined his accomplishments and goals across key health issues.

“We’re never going to fix this country’s health care system by changes in the ICD codes,” Secretary Kennedy said. “We have to confront the root cause of disease… We’re telling Americans it’s time to start eating real food again.”

He continued, “We can’t accept a future where chronic disease is the status quo. I want to thank, particularly, President Trump and the work of this administration. With their help and leadership, we’re going to Make America Healthy Again.”

Help Coming for the Gluten Intolerant

The FDA issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking public input on labeling practices and preventing cross-contact with gluten in packaged foods. This initial step aims to boost transparency for ingredients affecting conditions like celiac disease, including non-wheat gluten-containing grains (rye, barley) and oats prone to cross-contamination.

The agency is also gathering data on adverse reactions and other concerns to inform potential future gluten-related policies, as reported in The MAHA Report. Comments will be accepted for 60 days following the RFI's publication in the Federal Register.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary stated: “People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities have had to tiptoe around food, and are often forced to guess about their food options. We encourage all stakeholders to share their experiences and data to help us develop policies that will better protect Americans and support healthy food choices.”

MAHA Defeats Big Chem in Tennessee

On January 21, Tennessee House Bill 809, which would have granted pesticide and herbicide manufacturers (including Bayer, maker of Roundup) broad liability protection from lawsuits linking their products to fatal cancers, was not presented to the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Rusty Grills, declined to bring the bill forward amid strong opposition. As reported by The MAHA Report, the MAHA Institute led grassroots efforts to mobilize Tennesseans against the bill. As a result, the measure was taken off notice for the committee calendar, effectively stalling its progress for the time being.

U.S. Formally Exits the WHO

One of President Trump’s first MAHA-related executive orders went into effect this week: the United States formally left the World Health Organization (WHO).