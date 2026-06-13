This week, MAHA celebrates 19 more medical schools pledging to teach nutrition to the next generation of doctors; Secretary Kennedy offers a new lifeline for addiction recovery; outgoing Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard names dozens of biolabs around the globe; and some much needed protection for seniors against scammers.

But first – Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute, dropping every Friday across all of MAHA Action’s social media channels.

Medical Schools Sign Pledge to Teach Nutrition

Nineteen more American medical schools signed on to President Trump’s Nutrition Education Pledge this week, promising to include 40 hours of nutrition education in graduation requirements for all medical school students starting this fall.

Among the new participants are Florida Atlantic University, the University of Massachusetts, the University of Maryland, Hofstra University, Temple University, the University of Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, St. Louis University, and several osteopathic medical schools.

“Poor diets are the primary driver of America’s chronic disease epidemic, and today’s announcement reflects the shifting landscape toward placing nutrition and prevention at the core of patient health,” Secretary Kennedy said at a press conference on Monday. He was joined by several medical organizations, including the National Board of Medical Examiners, which also signed on to making nutrition a bigger priority in medical education.

HHS Invites Americans to Share Stories of Addiction

HHS Secretary Kennedy, along with Great American Recovery co-chair Kathryn Burgum, called on Americans this week to share their experiences with addiction by emailing HHS at reportsclearanceofficer@ahrq.hhs.gov with the subject line “Great American Recovery.”

“Tell us what’s working, what’s failing, and how the federal government can better support treatment, recovery, and healing,” he said in a video message posted to social media.

Kennedy said the agency would like to hear from people in recovery, but also from families, from treatment providers and community leaders, and that the information will be used to “help shape a stronger national recovery strategy.”

The focus on addressing addiction (and homelessness) in America is part of President Trump’s Great American Recovery, launched as an executive order in January. In addition to the request for information about addiction, Kennedy also announced this week that $40 million in grants through eight different programs will be awarded to programs aimed at preventing addiction and addressing childhood trauma, suicide and mental illness.

Tulsi Gabbard Releases Information on Secret Biolabs

Outgoing Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, released information on 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine and countries conducting dangerous gain of function research.

Gabbard said, “In support of President Trump‘s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function research around the world, and increase transparency and accountability, ODNI will continue working with partners across the Administration to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain, and what ‘research’ is being conducted.” Gabbard is due to step down as DNI on June 30.

MAHA Sunscreen Ready for Summer

The FDA added bemotrizinol (also known as BEMT) to the list of permitted over-the-counter active ingredients in sunscreen. This broad-spectrum chemical filter, already used safely for decades in Europe and Asia, provides strong protection against both UVA and UVB rays, with low skin absorption, high photostability (does not break down easily in sunlight) and minimal skin irritation.

The addition expands access to more effective sun protection that better prevents skin cancer, premature aging, and skin damage caused by UV rays.

A Plan to Protect Seniors Against Scammers

HHS, via the Elder Justice Coordinating Council, has unveiled a comprehensive government-wide Federal Elder Justice Action Plan involving 17 federal departments and agencies. The plan aims to protect older Americans from pervasive scams and improve their access to support services.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emphasized the administration’s commitment to ensure seniors can age with dignity, independence, and security, highlighting that scammers steal an estimated $28 billion annually from older adults. The plan is paired with the “Never EVER” campaign, which warns that no legitimate government agency will ever ask someone to move their money for “protection.”

A New Label For 100% U.S. Cotton

The USDA released the image of a tag that will soon be affixed to clothes and bedding made entirely of American cotton.

Under the Great American Cotton Plan, the USDA has incentivized onshoring cotton growing and textile manufacturing. The majority of clothing now sold in the United States is made with synthetic materials like polyester, nylon and acrylic, produced using petro-chemicals. See our article, here.

Get Active!

To celebrate National Outdoors Month this June, President Trump and Secretary Kennedy encouraged Americans to participate in the “Get Active” campaign, which encourages Americans of all ages to engage in healthy outdoor activities including exercise and sports.

A Proclamation to Restore Commercial Fishing in the Pacific

On June 11, President Trump signed the Restoring American Commercial Fishing in the Pacific Proclamation, which restores fishing in parts of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument near Hawai’i, the Islands Unit of the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument, and the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument in American Samoa.