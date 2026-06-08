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Susan's avatar
Susan
3h

Just find a way to grow it without dousing it in poisonous chemicals…

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carol pruitt's avatar
carol pruitt
2h

Thank God for RFK’s commitment to this deep seeded problem.

Our nation needs a wake up slap on so many critical issues and this is another on his list!

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