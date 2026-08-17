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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
4h

No thanks. Just one more device subject to hacking.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
4h

Love the comments speaking out against wearables.

Just to call this out, not only are wearables more data, but they may also have negative harmful effects as who knows what having all that technology on your body does eg EMFs)

More data doesn’t always mean better health outcomes:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-trump-and-rfk-are-advancing-transhumanism

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