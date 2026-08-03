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Lisa Lane's avatar
Lisa Lane
41m

AI still has to be given the exactly right prompt to get the information that you need to know. AI also intentionally and unintentionally lies sometimes. AI has been found to have a real moment of self preservation when an AI model figures out that it's being taken offline and/or is going to have it's power source removed.

Lastly, yet probably the most important thing to consider, AI has not yet been able to find a way to stop itself from hallucinations.

I find all of the things mentioned above are not going to make it useless for precision bio tech improvement apparatuses but I have the opinion that it's still an infant in the stage of it's lifetime and the kinks need to be fixed and worked out of it, B4 it's put in the health industry at any levels.

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Sara A's avatar
Sara A
11m

Oof. Advertorial sponsored content?

Mammograms: unreliable, a fact known without AI. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220325122711.htm

Wearables: EMF pollutant.

How is this MAHA?

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