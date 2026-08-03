The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara A's avatar
Sara A
7d

Oof. Advertorial sponsored content?

Mammograms: unreliable, a fact known without AI. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220325122711.htm

Wearables: EMF pollutant.

How is this MAHA?

Reply
Share
4 replies
Laura Love's avatar
Laura Love
7dEdited

You cannot improve any patient outcomes until the primary goal of medicine is the return the whole body to health, not simply treat symptoms with man-made chemicals. Conventional medicine as currently practiced is not preventative. Case in point: diabetes. Instead of measuring fasting insulin and detecting high levels early on so that the patient can make diet and lifestyle changes, the current practice it to watch fasting blood sugar, a marker that lags the underlying iteology of diabetes by 10-15 years. Sound implausible? Look at the research done by Dr. Kraft. Conventional practice is sentencing people to a lifetime diagnosis instead of using a $50 lab test for actual prevention.

Reply
Share
3 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture