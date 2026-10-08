Welcome to the MAHA Media Hub, and welcome to the MAHA Revolution. I’m Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action.

Today, I want to begin with a question.

If you were sitting in the boardroom of a pharmaceutical company, a giant food company, or a pesticide company—any one of the industries that MAHA is finally challenging—what would you do?

For years, this movement was outside the gates.

We could publish books. We could do podcasts. We could protest. We could expose corruption. We could demand answers.

But we didn’t have a seat at the table.

Now we do. And objectively speaking, we’ve made more progress in two years than we’ve made in the past 50 years. That’s because for the past 50 years, things have gotten progressively worse. And now, finally, we are beginning to turn that around.

That is something we should recognize. It is something we should be proud of. And most importantly, it is something we should build on.

Issues that were ignored for a generation are suddenly being debated at the highest levels of the federal government, on podcasts, on social media and at dinner tables around the country: chronic disease, food ingredients, pesticides, pharmaceutical advertising, conflicts of interest, vaccine safety and wide-spread injuries, and regulatory capture.

That is an extraordinary change. It means the conversation has changed. It means people who were once ignored are being heard. It means the old assumptions are finally being challenged.

That changes a lot, but unfortunately not everything.

Robert Scott Bell recently asked us to imagine what the industries threatened by this movement would do.

Would they simply attack MAHA from the outside?

Maybe. But Bell makes a more important point: an outside enemy can actually make a movement stronger.

So what would be more effective?

Get the people inside the movement to fight each other.

Turn legitimate disagreements into purity tests. Turn important changes into the appearance of no change at all. And then let social media do the rest.

I am not saying there is a secret memo somewhere ordering this. I am certainly not accusing sincere activists of being paid agents. Neither does Robert Scott Bell. His whole point is that you don’t need a conspiracy.

It’s tempting to speculate about whether someone is ‘controlled opposition,’ or some kind of agent provocateur. But in the end, intentions don’t really matter. What matters is the role a person is playing and the effect of what they’re doing.

And I think we need to ask another question about the timing of all this.

We are less than a month away from the midterm elections.

The MAHA vote can make a significant difference in those elections. So when we see a narrative taking hold that tells MAHA supporters that their movement has failed, that their leaders have betrayed them, that nothing has changed, and that there is no point in participating, I think it would be naive not to ask who benefits from creating that kind of apathy.

If you can convince people to stop believing in the movement, stop participating, stop organizing, and ultimately stop voting, you don’t have to defeat the MAHA movement at the ballot box.

That’s obviously not the intention of every person repeating these criticisms. But the political effect of breeding apathy less than a month before a major election deserves our attention. It’s the kind of thing lobbyists pay for and pray for. And they are happier if they don’t have to pay. And there is nothing more effective and more sought after than having a totally authentic and sincere activist on your side.

We have seen this before.

The FBI’s COINTELPRO operations against groups in the 1960s exploited divisions, distrust and personal rivalries, because institutions understand something very basic about movements:

Sometimes the easiest way to defeat a movement is to get it to defeat itself.

We cannot let that happen to MAHA.

But here is the important part: we don’t have to.

Does that mean we stop disagreeing?

Absolutely not.

We should challenge Secretary Kennedy. We should challenge HHS. We should challenge one another.

We should demand evidence. We should demand transparency. We should demand progress, action, and results, as soon as possible.

That is what a healthy movement does. It asks hard questions. It pushes its leaders. It keeps raising the standard.

But disagreement cannot become excommunication.

We cannot turn every difference over tactics, timing or policy into a declaration that somebody has betrayed the movement.

Are things perfect?

No.

I have a vaccine injured daughter who has suffered more than most of you can possibly imagine. My ex-wife and I have suffered alongside her and I don’t want one more child, one more family, to suffer the way we have.

Are things getting better?

Yes.

Are we just getting started?

You bet your life.

And that is the part I want people to remember.

We are not standing outside the gates anymore. We are inside the arena. We have some influence. We have some momentum. We have millions of Americans finally paying attention. We have powerful activists and influencers ready for the fight of their lives. We are in a better position than we have ever been. And for the first time in generations, the people who have been demanding change have a real opportunity to make it happen.

We have Secretary Kennedy with his unique blend of passion, independence, sincerity and moral courage, who actually is willing to stand in Washington and confront some of the most powerful corporate interests on Earth.

We should not take this opportunity for granted.

We are warriors, and warriors need to understand who they are fighting.

Our opponents are not the mother who wants to protect her children.

They are not the activists who want to protect us from pesticides, the influencers who want more progress, more quickly. The doctors who want the mRNA vaccines off the market yesterday.

These people are part of our coalition. We may disagree. We may challenge each other. We may even make each other uncomfortable. But we are not enemies.

Let’s write letters to the people actually responsible. To the companies that manufacture and distribute dangerous products. To the so-called public health institutions, like the American Academy of Pediatrics, that defend those products and enable the companies behind them. To the federal judge who is blocking key aspects of what Secretary Kennedy is trying to accomplish.

Let’s direct our energy where it can actually make a difference.

Again, let’s not attack each other.

Because if we tear this coalition apart, who wins?

Not America’s children.

Not America’s families.

Not the people suffering from chronic disease.

Not the millions of vaccine-injured Americans.

The winners will be the entrenched interests that desperately want everything to go back to the way it was. The interests that have profited while Americans got sicker and sicker.

Let’s disagree when we need to disagree, but let’s never lose sight of what brought us together in the first place.

Let’s stick together to the greatest extent possible, harness every bit of power we have and finish what we started.

Because we have already accomplished something extraordinary: we changed the conversation. Now we have the opportunity to change the country.

On today’s show we have an incredible lineup of guests. Some of them have been on the front lines of the medical freedom and holistic health movements for decades, speaking truth to power. We will be joined by Mary Holland, Nic Hulscher, Armstrong Williams, Dr. Eric Berg, Dr. Daniel Pompa, Russell Brand, Sarah and Jane Doe, and Congressman Mike Haridopolos.

First, we are joined by Robert Scott Bell. He is a homeopathic practitioner, author, and longtime advocate for medical freedom and patient choice. For more than 30 years, he has promoted holistic approaches to health, including homeopathy, herbal medicine, whole foods, and natural therapies. He hosts The Robert Scott Bell Show, where he explores health and wellness from an alternative and holistic perspective.

Welcome back, Robert!

[The full MAHA Media Hub from October 7, 2026 will be available on YouTube at 12pm Eastern (10/7/26), here.]

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