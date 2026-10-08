The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Lyons-Weiler, PhD's avatar
James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
1h

YES. Dissent and disagreement are essential to a thriving society. After all, it's what we fought for, right?

Reply
Share
2 replies
YvonneM's avatar
YvonneM
1h

Thank you for this article. I have no patience for previous RFK supporters who complain and see the glass half empty. Have they never experienced real challenge in their lives? I’m extremely grateful for the changes made so far and for RFK Jr and all of MAHA.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture