By Robert Scott Bell, Special to The MAHA Report

[The below ‘Open Letter to MAHA’ appeared on the Substack of Robert Scott Bell on October 2, 2026. Republished with Mr. Bell’s permission.]

Let me put on my rarely used conspiratorial hat for a few minutes.

And before anybody takes this out of context, I’m not saying this is what happened. I don’t have evidence that Mary Talley Bowden, the people behind this letter, or any of its signers are knowingly agents provocateurs.

This is an exercise.

Because we’re hearing the word “psyop” thrown around constantly. MAHA is a psyop. Kennedy is a psyop. Trump is a psyop. Everybody’s controlled opposition.

Okay.

Then let’s play that game.

Let’s connect some dots and see how easy it is to make the exact opposite argument.

Step one: Identify the problem.

Imagine you’re sitting in the boardroom of one of the major industries that MAHA has been putting pressure on.

Big Pharma. Big Food. Big Agriculture. Chemical companies. Whatever.

For years, the health-freedom movement was largely on the outside.

They could complain. They could protest. They could make podcasts. They could write articles.

But suddenly you’ve got RFK Jr. sitting at HHS.

Photo by Alex Brandon/ Associated Press

Now you’ve got people talking nationally about food ingredients, pesticides, chronic disease, pharmaceutical advertising, conflicts of interest, vaccines, mRNA technology and regulatory capture.

Whether Kennedy has accomplished everything people wanted is beside the point.

The movement has influence now.

So if you’re one of these powerful interests, you might say:

“These people are becoming a problem.”

That’s dot number one.

Step two: Figure out how to stop them.

What’s the obvious approach?

Attack them.

Spend money attacking Kennedy. Attack MAHA. Attack the health-freedom people.

But there’s a problem with that.

An outside enemy can actually make a movement stronger.

If Big Pharma comes charging through the front door, suddenly everybody inside MAHA remembers who they’re fighting.

So somebody says:

“Wait a minute. Why attack them from outside when we can get them fighting each other?”

Now we’re getting somewhere.

Step three: Find the fault line.

You study the movement.

And you realize these people don’t all care about exactly the same things.

Some are focused on food.

Some are focused on pesticides.

Some are focused on chronic disease.

Some are focused on medical freedom.

Some are focused on vaccine safety.

Some are focused on regulatory corruption.

And then you’ve got another group for whom mRNA is THE issue.

Not one issue.

Not an important issue.

THE issue.

That’s the hill they’re willing to die on.

Okay.

There’s your pressure point.

Step four: Turn that issue into a purity test.

Now you don’t simply say:

“We need to keep pressuring Kennedy on mRNA.”

That won’t divide anybody.

Instead, you turn mRNA into the test for whether somebody is really part of the health-freedom movement.

You draw a line in the sand.

Remove the mRNA platform.

Not study it.

Not restrict it.

Not stop funding its development.

Not change recommendations.

Take it off the market.

And if you don’t?

We’re done.

Now you’ve turned a policy disagreement into an identity question.

Who’s really health freedom?

Who’s really committed?

Who’s compromised?

Who’s making excuses?

Who’s still falling for MAHA?

That’s dot number four.

Step five: Make sure the demand is extremely difficult to completely satisfy.

This is where our psyop gets really clever.

You don’t choose something Kennedy can simply accomplish tomorrow.

You choose an objective involving FDA-approved products, federal law, regulatory procedures, manufacturers, administrative hearings and almost certain litigation.

Then you add other demands involving the PREP Act, Congress, pharmaceutical advertising and conflicts throughout multiple federal agencies.

And you say:

Get it done.

Now.

Or else.

That’s brilliant if you’re trying to create a permanent conflict.

Because Kennedy can make progress and still fail the test.

He can stop federal mRNA development funding.

Not enough.

He can change vaccine recommendations.

Not enough.

He can investigate safety.

Not enough.

He can change advisory committees.

Not enough.

He can ask Congress for legislation.

Not enough.

As long as mRNA remains on the market, you can say:

“He failed.”

That’s an incredibly difficult ultimatum to satisfy.

Step six: Get influential people to put their names on it.

Now you circulate the letter.

You get doctors.

Researchers.

Influencers.

Media personalities.

Activists.

People with large audiences.

And once somebody signs their name, they’re no longer merely discussing the issue.

They’ve publicly planted their flag.

Now there’s social pressure involved.

You’ve told your audience:

This is where I stand.

This is the line.

And psychologically it becomes much harder to walk that position back later.

Now you’ve got two camps beginning to form.

Step seven: Create the “real health freedom” faction.

This is where things really begin to fracture.

One group says:

“We support health freedom, we support MAHA, and we’re going to keep pushing Kennedy while acknowledging the things that have been accomplished.”

The other group says:

“No. That’s not good enough.”

“We’re the people who haven’t compromised.”

“We’re the people holding the line.”

“We’re the REAL health-freedom movement.”

Now disagreement isn’t just disagreement anymore.

It becomes a question of authenticity.

You’re either with us or you’re against us.

And that is poison inside a coalition.

Step eight: Let social media finish the job.

At this point, whoever supposedly designed this psy-op doesn’t need to do anything else.

They can go home.

Because we’ll do it ourselves.

We’ll attack each other on X.

We’ll write Substacks about each other.

We’ll make videos about who’s compromised.

We’ll count who’s signed the letter and who hasn’t.

We’ll accuse people of selling out.

We’ll accuse people of being controlled opposition.

We’ll start investigating one another instead of investigating the institutions we were fighting in the first place.

And every hour we spend fighting each other is an hour we’re not fighting the people everybody originally agreed were the problem.

Think about that.

Step nine: Watch the coalition break apart.

Now you’ve potentially got two movements.

You’ve got MAHA-aligned health freedom over here.

And you’ve got another group saying:

“We’re the real health-freedom movement.”

They’re competing for audiences.

They’re competing for candidates.

They’re competing for donors.

They’re competing for influence.

And increasingly they’re attacking each other.

The coalition that had finally accumulated enough political power to influence federal policy becomes smaller, weaker and more fragmented.

Who benefits from that?

Certainly the industries that didn’t like the coalition having all that influence in the first place.

Step ten: Mission accomplished.

And here’s the beautiful part of our psyop.

You never had to convince health-freedom people to trust Pfizer.

You never had to convince them that pesticides were wonderful.

You never had to convince them that Big Food was their friend.

You never had to beat them politically.

You simply convinced them that their biggest enemy was sitting next to them.

And then you let them destroy each other.

So now imagine that this really was the operation.

Imagine somebody sitting back watching all this unfold and saying:

“Look at this. They’re doing it themselves.”

“They think MAHA was the psyop.”

“They never noticed that getting them to destroy MAHA was the real psyop.”

Pretty compelling theory, isn’t it?

There’s just one problem.

I made it up.

I don’t have evidence that Big Pharma created this letter.

I don’t have evidence that Mary Talley Bowden was recruited by anybody.

I don’t have evidence that somebody paid these signers.

I don’t have evidence that anybody was blackmailed.

I don’t have evidence that some secret organization designed this entire thing.

I took real events.

I found people who could benefit the most.

I established a motive.

I created a mechanism.

Then I connected the dots.

And suddenly - I had a psyop.

And THAT is my point.

If that’s all it takes, we can turn anything into a psyop.

MAHA is the psyop.

The people attacking MAHA are the psyop.

Kennedy is controlled opposition.

Kennedy’s critics are controlled opposition.

The open letter is the psyop.

The people opposing the open letter are the psyop.

Everything is a psyop.

And when everything is a psyop, the word doesn’t mean anything anymore.

Worse than that, we become easier to manipulate.

Because someday there may actually be a coordinated influence operation sitting right in front of us.

And we’ve become so accustomed to calling everything a psyop that we can’t tell the difference anymore.

But here’s the part of this imaginary scenario that doesn’t require any conspiracy at all.

This letter does not have to be a psyop to produce the exact outcome that somebody trying to weaken MAHA might want.

Nobody has to secretly control anybody.

Everybody involved can be completely sincere.

They can genuinely believe they’re doing the right thing.

And the movement can still fracture.

The movement can still start eating itself.

The coalition can still become weaker.

And the industries everybody was fighting yesterday can still benefit while the people fighting them turn their fire on each other.

That doesn’t require a psyop.

It just requires human beings.

And maybe before we start accusing everybody around us of being controlled opposition, we ought to ask ourselves one simple question:

Are we so busy trying to expose the enemy within that we’re creating the division our actual opponents could never have created on their own?