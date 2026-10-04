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TJ's avatar
TJ
2h

I’m in full agreement! We don’t want to divide and weaken our own movement. I believe Bobby is doing the best he can while playing politics. He’s under enormous pressure. Having someone within is exactly what we need to focus on.

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
2h

You don’t have to do anything but go to the grocery stores to already see one of the changes Bobby has initiated. I not only see it in ingredient changes that companies now proudly boast about in their packaging, but in the conversations I hear and the actions I see being taken around me by real everyday people . I witness this all the time. In my opinion there can be no comparison between what RFKjr has accomplished so far and former secretaries that filled this position.

That he is under tremendous pressure does not even accurately reflect what he faces in achieving his goals ; he is no doubt in the pits of hell , trying to keep cool with just a fan . It cannot be easy ‼️‼️Nothing but respect for the man , and faith that he is doing the best he can under the circumstances.

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