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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
1d

Praying!!!! Hope they can do this with no limits!!! We would not have food without the farmers!

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Tom Woolf's avatar
Tom Woolf
1d

That same right should be extended to commercial fishermen and to farmers in general for all products, including raw milk.

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