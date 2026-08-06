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The Scam Doctor
4d

She was cooking with investment, replenishment, and movement....until she added silly little adjustments in.

https://thescamdoctor.substack.com/p/a-grocery-store-owner-invented-your?r=6hgshq

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Maybe's avatar
Maybe
4d

No Fauci or Bobbi thumbnail for engagement?

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