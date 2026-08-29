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Sweet Angel Cecelia's avatar
Sweet Angel Cecelia
12h

Most Americans don’t have the luxury of packing up, moving to the country, and buying a farm. But we do have the power to make better choices right where we are. I love listening to Dr. Berg, and one message continues to resonate with me: we can start changing our environment by paying attention to where our food comes from and what we put into our bodies. Shop local when you can. Visit farmers markets. Look for organic and minimally processed foods. Read the labels. Yes, healthier choices can sometimes cost a little more—but I believe investing in our health today may save us far more tomorrow. We may not be able to change the entire food system overnight, but we can change what we bring into our own kitchens, one choice at a time.

I have said for years: "Health is the TRUE wealth".

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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
12h

WSJ says Fauci prosecution not happening.

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