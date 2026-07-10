The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
Jul 10

Need to address the toxic fragrances that are being pumped into our environment.

Airports, hotels businesses are pumping toxic fragrance through their HVAC systems. Law firm has rolled out class action lawsuits against it.

Scented laundry products are extremely toxic not only for people and pets but for the environment. Also air fresheners especially the plug-ins are in every public bathroom and they are highly toxic.

Reply
Share
19 replies
Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
Jul 10

Everything has changed. People insist the world is the same, but they're either lying or they can't perceive what's really happening. The air doesn't stay air anymore. It thickens into the same dark, curdled menstrual clots that slide out of me, except they're everywhere, coating the walls, hanging from trees, collecting in the corners of every room. I can't tell where my body ends and the environment begins because they're made of the same substance now.

Color isn't something I see. It's something that invades me. Blue tastes like cold pennies. Red crackles across my tongue like electricity. Green smells loud. Yellow screams. Every sound has a flavor and every flavor has a shape pressing against my eyes. People think I'm covering my ears because of noise, but I'm trying to stop the taste before it fills my mouth.

Nothing belongs where it should anymore. The sky leaks into the floor. Voices stain the furniture. My own thoughts have colors that everyone else pretends not to notice. They say it's impossible to taste sounds, but they're wrong. They've forgotten how, or they've agreed not to admit it.

They tell me I'm imagining it, but how can I imagine something that never stops? Every hour the world rearranges itself into blood, colors, and noise that all mean the same thing. I spend all day trying to decode it because it feels like it's directed at me. If I ignore it, I worry I'll miss the message. If I pay attention, it grows louder. There's no place that's free of it. The whole environment has become a language only I can perceive, and I don't know whether it's trying to warn me, punish me, or erase me.

Reply
Share
1 reply
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture