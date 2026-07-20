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TeeJae's avatar
TeeJae
Jul 20

I find it interesting (to put it nicely) that with regard to vaccines, the FDA, CDC and their respective advisory committees have no problem with the lack of proper safety/efficacy studies, basically rubber-stamping almost all new vaccines. AND that 'critics' are suddenly concerned about advisory panel ties to the peptide industry, while they turn a blind eye (or even support) VRBPAC's and ACIP's actual ties to vaccine makers. Yet, for products that actually support and/or improve health (i.e. peptides), these "regulatory" agencies suddenly grow a "conscience" and apply strict scrutiny. Hypocrites, all.

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Maybe's avatar
Maybe
Jul 20Edited

No randomized double-blind placebo controlled trials for these. Saline placebo, or any placebo. No double blind trials. No human trials at all for some of these. "Voters support the change." What voters?

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