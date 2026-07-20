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TeeJae's avatar
TeeJae
11h

I find it interesting (to put it nicely) that with regard to vaccines, the FDA, CDC and their respective advisory committees have no problem with the lack of proper safety/efficacy studies, basically rubber-stamping almost all new vaccines. AND that 'critics' are suddenly concerned about advisory panel ties to the peptide industry, while they turn a blind eye (or even support) VRBPAC's and ACIP's actual ties to vaccine makers. Yet, for products that actually support and/or improve health (i.e. peptides), these "regulatory" agencies suddenly grow a "conscience" and apply strict scrutiny. Hypocrites, all.

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Marcy Bliss's avatar
Marcy Bliss
13h

It is good to see compounding positioned as legal, regulated, and ethical, as it is and has been for many decades. Nearly all articles written by MSM (and influenced by big pharma) consistently pair the words “illegal” or “illegitimate” with “compounding.” The only “illegal” making of drugs is the gray market mentioned in the article, where the entities preparing the drug are not licensed, inspected, or required to meet rigorous quality standards. As a professional who worked in this industry for 25 years, I’m proud to see compounding recognized as a legal and critical part of our healthcare system in providing therapies prescribed by doctors when no FDA-approved drug exists to treat the unique needs of those patients.

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