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Dingo Roberts's avatar
Dingo Roberts
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Peptides are a phenomenally useful technology that's made unnecessarily expensive and hazardous due to the FDA's forced grey market status. That's very healthy for pharma and very bad for the people. Hopefully RFK can get that turned around. Another problem is the FDA placing compounding pharmacies in a place where they have to worry about getting taken out of business for providing similarly safe health options. I recently wanted a compounded lotion formulation, and even though everything about it was simply over-the-counter nutritional ingredients, I had to have a doctor's prescription. So getting a $30 product would become a $300 product.

And as always: if RFK truly wants a healthy America, he HAS to address the poisons that we breath that are forced on us whether we want them or not, especially the fragrance industry. THIS is the shocking unregulated market that makes food additive downright wholesome. People who want to poison their clothes and themselves with fragranced dryer sheets should be forced by law to install catalytic converters on their dryers.

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