By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

We are witnessing remarkable changes in national vaccine policy.

In just over a year, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s leadership has plowed the road for a series of changes that have shifted the focus of American public health policy.

To the chagrin of his critics, Kennedy has moved federal policy away from a myopic focus on contagious disease and vaccines to the real threats to American health: the alarming rise of chronic health conditions such as obesity, childhood diabetes, Autism, and cancers in young people.

By taking on the real health challenges impacting America’s youth, Kennedy has brought relief to children who have had to endure the most severe vaccine mandates on the planet. Despite angst and rage produced by legacy media and their fleet of Big Pharma-aligned ‘public health experts,’ Secretary Kennedy and President Trump have moved the United States into alignment with other industrialized countries.

Many changes in vaccine policy are the result of a re-populated Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). There scientists are finally asking tough questions, demanding full data from the CDC and openly debating vaccine safety. Now they’re making decisions based on what’s best for the American people, not Big Pharma. The days of ACIP serving as a lap dog for the Mercks and Pfizers of the world are over.

In other words, the ACIP is back to doing what it was meant to do – decision-making based on gold standard science.

Currently, the ACIP is preparing to review the safety data of aluminum in vaccines as well as the cumulative burden of the childhood vaccine schedule. One dose of a vaccine may be a good thing; seventy-two doses is not.

Also new: the CDC has determined that Covid boosters are no longer recommended for children. While the usual talking head apparatchiks on legacy media went apoplectic over the perfectly sane decision to stop recommending booster shots for children, it’s clearer with each passing day that Covid vaccine boosters, for anyone, were unnecessary and dangerous.

A recent study of health outcomes of young people in Israel, based on data withheld from the public for five years, revealed evidence of heart injuries in children following the mRNA vaccine rollout. As more gold standard science is conducted, that may turn out to be the tip of the iceberg.

The ACIP also looked at thimerosal, which contains mercury, and decided to remove it from vaccines. “Injecting any amount of mercury into children when safe, mercury-free alternatives exist defies common sense and public health responsibility,” Kennedy said last July, when the decision to remove vaccines containing thimerosal-was made. “Today, we put safety first.”

The old guard public health elites weren’t pleased. Nor, likely, were their contacts within the halls of Big Pharma.

In November, Kennedy went further. He called upon Minamata Convention signatory nations to remove mercury from vaccines, worldwide.

In December, the ACIP voted to recommend individual-based decision-making on whether newborns should take the Hepatitis B Immunization, vaccines for infants born to mothers who test negative for the virus.

The Hepatitis B vaccine is no longer mandatory for children on the first day of life.

All of these changes are in line with Secretary Kennedy‘s belief that parents should have both a voice and a choice in vaccination decisions.

Choice is a concept that pediatricians will now have to deal with. That’s a far cry from the vaccine schedule that just a few months ago required children in most states to be injected with seventy-two doses of 17 different vaccines.

In January, the CDC sliced six vaccines from its recommended list. As we reported, the pared-down vaccine schedule, from 17 to 11 vaccines, was long overdue.

Taken together, all the above changes, achieved in just one year, are revolutionary. They emphasize the importance of shared decision making – not ham-fisted government directives that one would expect in a dictatorship.

Under Kennedy, doctors can no longer perch on the pedestal as unquestioned vaccine mandators. They must once again become professionals, worthy of respect, who engage in conversations with parents, also worthy of respect.

In other words, in the brave new world of today’s HHS and its sub-agencies, doctors and parents must evaluate, together, what vaccines a child should or should not receive. That alone is monumental.