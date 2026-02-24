The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Franklin O'Kanu
4h

Get rid of the whole ACIP. Immunizations have had NO positive effect on society.

I’ve covered them extensively.

From SIDS to Polio and autism, no effect.

Here’s a vaccine guide for parents and for anyone who does decide to vaccinate, so you know what to do if harms do occur, and here are articles on SIDS, polio, and more:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-calling-it-autism-start-calling

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-sids-became-the-perfect-cover

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-polio-cover-up-how-a-disease

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/a-black-friday-gift-that-could-actually

Patty Anne Merrick
4h

Well done Secretary Kennedy , you are doing a great job Bobby ❤️

