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Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
13h

Is this focus on the origins of covid a distraction from the real issue of the purpose of covid? Shouldn’t we be focused on understanding the effects of experimental substances that were injected into 70-80% of the developed world? Shouldn’t there be “moonshot” efforts to identify and maybe mitigate the adverse effects of covid shots? Or…is it too late to help those that took the mRNA shots? Sometimes what is not being done speaks volumes☠️

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Cassandra's avatar
Cassandra
12h

Actually, holding a presidential pardon exempts you from being able to take the 5th. Let's start there.

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