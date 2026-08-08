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Paula Rolf's avatar
Paula Rolf
2d

Fauci should have been locked up 40 years ago.

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Jef Spalding's avatar
Jef Spalding
2d

The 30,000-ft view here is not punishment for Anthony fauci, but whether Rand Paul's tireless congressional efforts to expose this charade will also help to expose the inherent corruption of vour government agencies, aligned exclusively with corporate interests, instead of what's best for the health and well-being of the people, and long term economic sustainability

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